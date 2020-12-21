OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 47.74 -1.36 -2.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 37 mins 50.91 -1.35 -2.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 48.39 -1.36 -2.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.22 +2.62 +6.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Graph down Marine 4 days 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 4 days 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 29 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 34.79 +0.30 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 48.24 +0.70 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 49.64 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 43.54 +0.70 +1.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 38.00 -0.75 -1.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 41.69 -0.62 -1.47%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Shell Divests LNG Stake For $2.5 Billion

By Irina Slav - Dec 21, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

Shell has sold a 26-percent stake in an Australian LNG project to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2.5 billion as part of efforts to reduce the weight of non-core assets in its portfolio, the company said.

The price of the divestment, which will leave Shell the majority owner of the project Queensland Curtis LNG, suggests that the supermajor has picked a good time for the divestment. The outlook for LNG is still bright despite an extended price rout that started last year and continued into this year, and Australia is one of the focal points of LNG development globally.

“Due to the advantages it offers as a complement to renewable energy and as the cleanest burning hydrocarbon, natural gas is a core component of Shell’s strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions,” the Anglo-Dutch supermajor said in its announcement of the sale. “Global LNG demand is expected to outpace total demand for energy and the QCLNG venture is crucial in helping Shell meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

The stake sale will complete Shell’s divestment plan for this year, which set a target of $4 billion for the supermajor, Reuters noted in a report on the news, after Shell sold its Martinez refinery in the U.S. and its shale gas assets in Appalachia.

The Queensland Curtis LNG project has been in operation for years, converting coal seam gas from the Surat Basin into liquefied natural gas. Its two trains have an annual production capacity of 8.5 million metric tons, but there are plans to expand this to 12 million tons with another train.

Already a major player in the global LNG field, Shell recently expanded its footprint in a nascent market: LNG bunkering. Earlier this month, the supermajor said it planned to more than double its LNG-powered vessel fleet, Argus Media reported, adding this should happen by 2025.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

