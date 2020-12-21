OPEC+ Plans To Meet More Frequently To Discuss Oil Market Balancing

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 47.09 -2.01 -4.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.18 -2.08 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.019 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 49.75 +0.59 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 33 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 47.50 +0.54 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.019 -0.70%
Graph down Marine 3 days 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 3 days 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 53.29 +0.68 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 28 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 34.79 +0.70 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 48.24 +0.70 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 49.64 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 43.54 +0.70 +1.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 43.34 +0.70 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 45.09 +0.70 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 53.99 +0.84 +1.58%
OPEC+ Plans To Meet More Frequently To Discuss Oil Market Balancing

By Irina Slav - Dec 21, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

OPEC+ will take a more hands-on approach to global oil markets now that it plans to meet more frequently, Bloomberg has reported, citing the leaders of the group, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“We are meeting monthly because we believe that the market is still not recovered and is still extremely volatile,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. “We need to adopt a hands-on approach and be able to react faster.”

This denser meeting schedule will also help OPEC+ get the upperhand in directing oil markets over speculators, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

“We are on the same page in our commitment,” bin Salman said following a meeting with Novak in Riyadh this weekend.

“This creates a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation among oil producing countries, at the ministerial and technical levels, in the interest of both oil producing and consuming nations, as well as the global economy,” the two officials said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ members agreed to start raising their combined oil production by half a million barrels daily from next month, to continue until April. This decision was widely seen as a compromise between the more aggressive backers of further deep cuts such as Saudi Arabia and those eager to restart production growth such as Iraq and Russia.

The cartel also agreed to meet monthly rather than once every quarter, to be able to react faster to changes in oil prices that need prompt action.

Despite the decision to add production to an already oversupplied market, the news about OPEC+’s decision was welcomed by traders, who were already optimistic about demand recovery thanks to positive vaccine news. Oil prices have recouped some of their losses since the start of the pandemic on that positive news and stayed higher even after OPEC revised down its demand forecast for 2021.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion



