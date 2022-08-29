Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.88 +2.82 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.8 +2.85 +2.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.461 +0.165 +1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.843 -0.009 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.843 -0.009 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 22 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 22 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Expected To Slash Oil Prices To Asia

Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Slowing natural gas supply from…

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Russian crude oil volumes to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Europe could continue scrambling for gas supply for a number of winters due to low gas flows from Russia, according to the chief executive officer of supermajor Shell. 

“It may well be that we will have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions,” Shell’s top executive Ben van Beurden said at a conference in Norway on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Gas and power prices in Europe were setting fresh records every day of the past week, as natural gas supply from Russia continues to be limited ahead of the winter. 

Energy prices in Europe have been smashing records after Russia’s Gazprom said on August 19 that it would halt all deliveries via Nord Stream to Germany for three days between August 31 and September 2. This announcement raised renewed concerns that supply via the pipeline could be further cut or halted altogether after the three-day unplanned maintenance at the end of August.    

Soaring energy prices are fueling inflation and adding to the burden on households and industries across Europe.  

In France, year-ahead power prices surged as much as 13% on Friday alone, to $1,003 (1,000 euro) per megawatt-hour for the first time ever, per Bloomberg’s estimates. French power prices have now soared tenfold over the past year. 

Apart from rallying gas and power prices in the rest of Europe, France’s electricity supply is constrained by outages at some of its nuclear power plants. 

In Germany, year-ahead electricity prices also hit a record of $843 (840 euro) per MWh on Friday, surging by 50% last week alone.

Last week, Europe’s benchmark gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub surged by 40% amid fears of a winter crunch in supplies. 

This week, early on Monday the benchmark gas price slumped by 16% in early trade in Amsterdam, after Germany said its gas storage sites were filling at a faster pace than previously thought. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, the EU gas storage was over 79% full as of August 28, with Germany’s storage at nearly 83% full. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants

Next Post

Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com