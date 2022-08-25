Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.37 +0.85 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.2 +0.83 +0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.558 +0.183 +1.95%
Graph up Gasoline 54 mins 2.830 +0.017 +0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 54 mins 2.830 +0.017 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 20 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms

Environmentalists Have Turned On The Lithium Industry

Environmentalists Have Turned On The Lithium Industry

While the lithium industry had…

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas Threatens Financial Firms That Boycott Fossil Fuels

Texas is once again going…

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Crude soared on Tuesday morning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

By Cyril Widdershoven - Aug 25, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Russia has been sending huge volumes of cheap crude to Asia in recent months, but Saudi Arabia is now eating into this new market share by reducing its oil prices.
  • A combination of India importing less oil ahead of refinery maintenance season and Saudi Arabia lowering its official selling price led to a decrease in Russian oil exports to India in July.
  • Whether this is the start of a broader trend or just a temporary blip for Russian oil exports to Asia is yet to be seen, but competition between the two OPEC+ giants is set to intensify.
Join Our Community

After months of increased Russian crude oil and petroleum product volumes heading to Asian customers, mainly China and India, Russian oil is now facing stiff competition. The first signs of a potential reversal of Moscow’s luck in Asia are showing as media reports that Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since March (the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine). Indian refiners are reported to have lifted more term supplies from Russia’s main rival, Saudi Arabia, as Aramco’s price setting strategy has made its crude more attractive as Russian prices increased due to robust demand. The growth of India’s crude oil imports from the Kingdom in July came at the same time that Saudi Arabia increased its supplies. Industry reports showed that India imported 877,400 bpd of oil from Russia in July, a decrease of 7.3% compared to June. For India, Iraq is still the largest supplier, and Russia is second. 

India, the world’s 3rd largest oil importer and consumer, imported 3.2% less oil in July than a month earlier. Total volumes in July were reported to be around 4.63 million bpd. The main reason given for the decline is planned refinery maintenance in August. Reports also stated that Saudi Arabia supplied 824,700 bpd (25.6%) in July, which is the highest level in three months. A possible driver behind this change is that Aramco lowered the official selling price (OSP) of its oil in June and July. Most of the Indian refiners have term contracts with Saudi Arabia so they can adjust volumes slightly but they cannot cut drastically. 

India’s total crude oil import volumes from the Middle East declined slightly last month. The main country hit was Iraq, which saw its volumes cut by 9.3% in July, bringing Iraqi export volumes below the 1 million bpd mark for the first time in 10 months.  Until now, Russia still holds strong, mainly due to Indian demand for Russian ESPO grades (diesel rich), putting pressure on West African producers at the same time.  

In the coming months, all eyes will be on India as international pressure builds on Delhi to change its pro-Russian oil policies. The Biden Administration has been very deliberate in its approach, putting pressure on Delhi to minimize its import of Russian oil and petroleum products. European countries seem to be following Washington’s lead, trying to coax India away from its addiction to Russian oil. The first reactions from the Indian government, however, would suggest there is no real inclination to comply with this pressure as most politicians are worried about high energy and food bills. 

Exports

Recurring reports that Russian crude and petroleum products bought by India are finding their way to Western markets have been causing a stir. Western politicians, especially in NW Europe, will have to confront India on these issues if they don’t want it to become a domestic problem. As the Petrologistics graph above shows, Russian-Indian oil is still reaching Western markets. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is slowly getting into the swing producer game in Asia. While the Kingdom hasn’t shown any real determination to aggressively regain market share in Asia, Riyadh is always eager to beat a competitor. By increasing its official production volumes in June by 218,000 bpd to hit a level of 8.79 million bpd, the Kingdom is slowly putting pressure on others. On a year-on-year assessment, Saudi Arabia’s oil exports increased by 20.1% or by 1.47 million bpd in June 2022. Month-on-month, Saudi crude exports increased by 146,000 bpd to 7.2 million bpd in June. The total increase doesn’t mean a full-scale production increase, as Saudi Arabia’s oil inventory (crude oil and products) dropped by 1.01 million bpd in June, although that is a relatively minor dropped compared to the 234.7 million barrels that remain. 

In the coming months, markets will be watching not only India’s oil import strategies and China’s economic market conditions but also a possible internal OPEC+ market share conflict. While Riyadh and Moscow are still very much allies, internal differences and opportunities to cut into the opponent’s market share are appearing. The impact of the latest EU oil sanctions may be slow, but it will force Russian oil volumes to already constrained markets. Possible Western sanctions on 3rd parties, especially India and possibly China, would open up even more opportunities for the Kingdom. Whether Aramco or its compatriot ADNOC will take advantage of such a move remains unclear, but the world’s swing producer still has some oil production to play with. In contrast to Moscow, the financial reserves of Saudi Arabia are filled to the brim, giving it some space to play with OSPs if needed. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Environmentalists Have Turned On The Lithium Industry
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com