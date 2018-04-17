Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.65 +0.13 +0.20%
Brent Crude 25 mins 71.58 +0.16 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.743 +0.005 +0.18%
Mars US 57 mins 66.37 +0.25 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.41 -0.88 -1.27%
Urals 2 days 67.56 -1.12 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.41 -1.04 -1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.48 -1.25 -1.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.52 -0.88 -1.48%
Marine 2 days 67.78 -0.95 -1.38%
Murban 2 days 70.73 -0.90 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.24 -1.16 -1.72%
Basra Light 2 days 68.65 -1.18 -1.69%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.70 -1.20 -1.65%
Girassol 2 days 70.68 -1.20 -1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.92 -1.17 -2.20%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.32 -1.17 -1.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.32 -1.17 -1.73%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.42 -1.17 -1.93%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.77 -1.17 -2.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.07 -1.17 -1.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.07 -1.17 -1.79%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.17 -1.17 -2.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 -1.25 -1.95%
Giddings 2 days 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.98 +0.33 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.17 -1.17 -1.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 -1.17 -1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.67 -1.17 -1.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.23 -1.17 -1.59%
All Charts
Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Is Oil Demand Growth Overrated?

Crude demand growth could be…

Oil Prices Rise After Trump’s Syria Tweets

Oil prices soared on Wednesday…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Shell Advises Shareholders To Reject Binding Climate Resolution

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2018, 2:45 PM CDT

Royal Dutch Shell has recommended that its shareholders vote against a climate resolution that an activist climate group wants passed at the annual general meeting next month.

Dutch climate group Follow This has filed for a third consecutive year a proposal for a binding resolution to be voted at Shell’s AGM.

“Shareholders support Shell to take leadership in the energy transition to a net-zero-emission energy system. Therefore, shareholders request Shell to set and publish targets that are aligned with the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C,” the draft resolution says.

In a phone call with reporters on Monday, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said that “We share the objective of Follow This for Shell to show leadership in the energy transition but at the same time we consider the resolution unnecessary given that we have already outlined an approach that is much wider-ranging and much more progressive.”

Van Beurden has recently said that Shell will aim to bring down the net carbon footprint of its energy products by around half by 2050.

“I don’t think a 50 percent reduction of CO2 emissions footprint in 2050 meets the Paris climate agreement,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal told Reuters. “Shell uses these ambitions to do business as usual in the next decades,” van Baal noted.

Related: The Biggest Hurdle To China’s Yuan-Priced Crude Benchmark

Shell’s van Beurden said on Monday that the company’s current plan for energy transition is more progressive and flexible than the target-binding draft resolution of Follow This, because binding Shell to specific numbers could make it more difficult to shift strategies if government policies or other changes in the future affect the profitability of technologies.

Last week, Shell outlined its strategy for the coming ‘energy transition’ decades, saying that it will still sell the oil and gas the society needs, while adapting its portfolio to lower-carbon energy, “when this makes commercial sense.”

At the call with reporters, van Beurden also had a message to the mainstream investors who are worried that Shell’s investment case would become less and less compelling as the world shifts away from oil. Shell will not shrink in the future, and it is more than a pure exploration and production company, van Beurden said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

