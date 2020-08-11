Shale Giant Occidental Petroleum Reports Major Loss In Q2

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.27 +0.33 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.16 +0.17 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.185 +0.032 +1.49%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Urals 1 day 44.75 -0.95 -2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.185 +0.032 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 5 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 44.16 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 44.55 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 45.09 -0.36 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.99 +0.72 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.94 +0.72 +1.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.34 +0.72 +1.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.59 +0.72 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 38.79 +0.72 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.54 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.94 +0.72 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 42.53 -0.77 -1.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 36.62 +0.72 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.57 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.50 +0.75 +1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.68 +0.72 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 2 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 day Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 min Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 1 hour Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 11 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 19 hours Liquid Air Battery
  • 19 hours What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 1 day Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Shale Giant Occidental Petroleum Reports Major Loss In Q2

Demand For Offshore Oil Rigs To Return In 2022

Demand For Offshore Oil Rigs To Return In 2022

Demand for offshore rigs will…

Russia’s Largest Coal Mine Gets Unexpected New Owner

Russia’s Largest Coal Mine Gets Unexpected New Owner

Russia coal exports to Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale Giant Occidental Petroleum Reports Major Loss In Q2

By Irina Slav - Aug 11, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Occidental Petroleum reported a net loss of $8.4 billion for the second quarter of the year, becoming the latest oil company to suffer the combined effect of low oil prices and low demand caused by the Saudi price war and the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most other oil companies, Oxy booked impairment charges in Q2 on its oil and gas assets because of the slump in oil prices. These came in at $6.6 billion. Of this, $5.2 billion in impairments was booked on continuing operations and the remainder on discontinued operations.

After last year finalizing what was perhaps one of the most ill-timed acquisitions in history, Occidental now plans to continue cutting production to weather the effects of the crisis. Anadarko’s new owner said it plans to produce 13 percent less oil this quarter than last, and cut production by another 5 percent in the final quarter of the year. In the Permian, where Oxy is now the largest player thanks to the Anadarko acquisition, the company will slash production by 37 percent this year from last.

Occidental has a debt load of some $40 billion, most of which it took on last year when it bought sector player Anadarko in what now many see as one of the worst-timed acquisitions in history, finalized just months before oil prices tanked. About $11 billion of this debt matures by 2022, and the company is actively seeking ways to conserve and generate cash.

The acquisition cost Oxy some $55 billion and was aimed at expanding its presence in the U.S. shale patch, which got battered by the oil price crash. Because of the unfortunate timing of its acquisition of Anadarko, Oxy has become one of the worst-affected oil players in the United States. It has sought to sell assets to reduce its debt load, but this is tricky during a crisis as regardless of their quality with few buyers willing to invest in a depressed industry, prices will not be what they could have been under other circumstances.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Atlantic Basin Oil Supply Plunges To 8-Year Low

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com