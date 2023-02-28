Shale CEO Highlights What Argentina’s Oil Industry Needs To Flourish

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.53 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 83.20 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.696 -0.035 -1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.378 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.378 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.50 +1.00 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.85 +0.93 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 23 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Shale CEO Highlights What Argentina’s Oil Industry Needs To Flourish

Energy Transition Investment Hits Record High Of $1.3 Trillion

Energy Transition Investment Hits Record High Of $1.3 Trillion

Global investment in energy transition…

Scrapped Railway Project Could Derail Putin’s Arctic Ambitions

Scrapped Railway Project Could Derail Putin’s Arctic Ambitions

The Russian government has just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale CEO Highlights What Argentina’s Oil Industry Needs To Flourish

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2023, 2:29 AM CST

Argentina cannot fully realize its shale oil potential unless the political leadership of the country devises a clearer energy framework, an industry executive has said, as reported by Bloomberg.

“What we need is to create a macroeconomic and political energy framework that allows us to fully develop our resources,” Miguel Galuccio, chief executive of Vista Energy, told Bloomberg TV. “For that I would concentrate on two things: FX controls and clearer domestic crude pricing.”

For years, Argentina has been betting big on boosting oil and gas production at its largest shale play, Vaca Muerta in the Neuquen province. Vaca Muerta—Spanish for ‘dead cow’—has been dubbed the Argentine Permian, although its geologic properties have been compared more appropriately to the Eagle Ford.

The Vaca Muerta play holds the world’s second-largest shale gas reserves as well as substantial oil reserves. The recoverable resources consist of 16 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas but developing them has proved to be quite tricky.

From the lack of infrastructure to the constant economic crises that Argentine has been experiencing and strict forex controls enforced by successive governments, challenges have remained significant despite the growing interest of the oil industry in developing the resources of the “Dead Cow” play.

As a result, instead of exporting oil and gas, Argentina is importing substantial volumes of LNG that are costing it billions of dollars. It is producing gas from the Vaca Muerta play, meanwhile, but has no infrastructure to send it overseas.

According to Galuccio, with the right legislative framework, the country could export half a million barrels of crude oil annually. Yet he is hopeful that progress will be made whoever wins the elections scheduled for later this year.

“The importance of Vaca Muerta for the country is not under debate from the different political parties,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan Steps Up Efforts To Build Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com