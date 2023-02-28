BP To Stop Publishing Statistical Review Of World Energy After 71 Years

BP is ending 71 years of publishing the annual Statistical Review of World Energy, which will now be published by the Energy Institute (EI), the chartered professional membership body for people who work in energy, the UK-based supermajor said on Tuesday.

BP published the first Statistical Review of World Energy back in 1952 and the annual free-access publication has become a key source of statistics and trends in the energy sector for decades.

The 72nd edition of the report, which now passes to its new custodian and will continue as The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, is provisionally scheduled to be published in late June, BP said in a statement today.

BP will remain a key contributor to the report, including with participation in the new advisory board. KPMG and Kearney have become EI’s partners for the Statistical Review and have also committed funding and sector expertise. Data compilation will continue to be undertaken by the Centre for Energy Economics Research and Policy at Heriot-Watt University, BP added.

“I’m hugely proud of the Statistical Review of World Energy, which bp has compiled and produced for over 70 years,” BP chief economist Spencer Dale said.

“The Statistical Review has a global reputation for providing timely, objective, and comprehensive data on all aspects of the energy system, and is used widely by industry, governments, and societies across the world to improve their understanding of the energy system and track the latest developments,” Dale added.

EI president Juliet Davenport OBE HonFEI said, “We are pleased to welcome the Statistical Review to its new home at the Energy Institute, where it has a long-term, independent, free-to-access future providing the vital data and insights needed by the industry, its workforce and wider society as we accelerate the energy transition.”

The 71st edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy, and as it turns out, BP’s last, showed in 2022 that primary energy demand increased by 5.8% in 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 1.3%. Fossil fuels accounted for 82% of primary energy use in 2021, down from 83% in 2019 and 85% five years ago.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

