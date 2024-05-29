Shadow Fleet Derails Shipping Industry’s Efforts to Cut Emissions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.56 +0.73 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.95 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.03 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.558 -0.032 -1.24%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.532 +0.023 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.532 +0.023 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 911 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 39 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 6 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Shadow Fleet Derails Shipping Industry’s Efforts to Cut Emissions

Global Oil Market on Edge Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Global Oil Market on Edge Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The global oil market awaits…

Bitcoin Miners Make Shift to Renewable Energy

Bitcoin Miners Make Shift to Renewable Energy

We believe that Gryphon Digital…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shadow Fleet Derails Shipping Industry’s Efforts to Cut Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2024, 4:55 AM CDT

The rising number of tankers transporting sanctioned oil and petroleum products under the radar is holding back efforts of the global shipping industry to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The old tankers carrying sanctioned oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela typically use the cheapest fuel available and operators of these vessels have no incentive whatsoever to comply with industry standards, including emission standards, Reuters reports, citing shipping sources and shipping data.

While the shipping industry, which accounts for about 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, is looking to reduce emissions by using low-sulfur fuel oil, the dark fleet still burns the cheaper high-sulfur fuel without exhaust gas cleaning systems, the so-called scrubbers. Under International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules, the global shipping fleet can now use high-sulfur fuel oil only if scrubbers are installed on vessels.

The dark fleet, which has grown exponentially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions on Russian oil, is not complying with these international regulations.

“A lot of shadow vessels have no scrubbers but they buy high sulfur fuel oil when they are in Russia,” an industry source told Reuters.

“So, they are breaching the IMO's sulfur limit,” the source added.

Last year, IMO set out in its strategy indicative targets to reduce the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 20%, striving for 30%, by 2030, compared to 2008 levels. These emissions are targeted to decrease by at least 70%, striving for 80%, by 2040, compared to 2008. IMO also aims to reach net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050.

The growing shadow fleet not only ignores the industry’s efforts to clean up fuel use, but it’s also causing accidents and collisions and it’s only a matter of time until a major disaster and oil spill happens at sea, analysts and insurance experts say. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“As long as there are sanctions on countries like Russia and Iran, the shadow fleet looks here to stay,” Justus Heinrich, Global Product Leader Marine Hull at Allianz Commercial, said earlier this month. “Given the age of the vessels in the shadow fleet, safety is a big concern. Often these vessels are at the end of their operational lives and are used in a high-risk business.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Former Pioneer CEO Hits Back at FTC Over OPEC Collusion Allegations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com