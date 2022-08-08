Senate Democrats Pass Climate Bill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.47 +1.46 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.31 +1.39 +1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.37 +1.87 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.630 -0.434 -5.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 +0.031 +1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 100.0 -1.18 -1.17%
Chart Mars US 3 days 87.51 -2.75 -3.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.886 +0.031 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 40 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 40 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 40 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 252 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 40 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 40 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 40 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 100.0 -1.18 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 68.38 +0.38 +0.56%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 74.91 +0.47 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.16 +0.47 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.41 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 87.31 +0.47 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 84.46 +0.47 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 84.46 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.56 +0.47 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.11 +0.47 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 84.76 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 94.62 +0.43 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 98.54 -1.80 -1.79%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.55 -0.53 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 36 mins Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Shell: UK North Sea Needs Investments In New Oil And Gas Projects

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China has hit back against…

Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

A top nuclear negotiator from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Senate Democrats Pass Climate Bill

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 08, 2022, 8:15 AM CDT

Senate Democrats on Sunday narrowly passed the $740-billion Inflation Reduction Act, announced earlier this month by Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate vote was tied at 50-50, and Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast the deciding vote.

The amended version that the Senate approved this week sees $370 billion for various initiatives and projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. It is, according to Axios, the biggest climate change spending package ever passed by Senate.

According to analyses cited by Axios, this package, along with other emission-reduction initiatives, could lead to a reduction in U.S. emissions of 40 percent by 2030.

The climate change portion of the bill includes money for EV makers and EV buyers, for wind and solar energy installations, and for EV charging stations.

"It's what the American people want," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told media ahead of the vote, as quoted by Reuters. "We're prioritizing the middle class, working families, those struggling to get to the middle class, instead of what Republicans do: prioritize those at the very top."

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley responded with, "The Democrats' most recent reckless tax and spending spree suffers from a serious case of policy whiplash. The last thing businesses and families need right now are tax hikes and a rash of poorly vetted policies creating even more confusion and uncertainty in the economy."

Senator Joe Manchin, who had been a staunch opponent of Democrats' attempts to pass a major spending bill with a major focus on climate change, last month made headlines when he and Schumer announced they had devised a compromise bill.

In exchange for his backing for the climate spending package, Manchin clawed back some support for new oil and gas exploration, as well as incentives for the mining industry in light of plans for local EV battery production.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles

Next Post

IAEA Sees "Very Real Risk Of A Nuclear Disaster" In Ukraine

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com