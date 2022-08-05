Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 9 hours 89.01 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 8 hours 94.92 +0.80 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.50 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 9 hours 8.064 -0.058 -0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 9 hours 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 87.51 -2.75 -3.05%
Chart Gasoline 9 hours 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 37 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 37 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 37 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 249 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 37 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 37 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.38 +0.38 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 74.44 -2.12 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 90.69 -2.12 -2.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 88.94 -2.12 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 86.84 -2.12 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 86.09 -2.12 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 89.64 -2.12 -2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 84.29 -2.12 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 100.3 -3.96 -3.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.75 -2.25 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.08 -7.88 -7.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Investment in green hydrogen is…

Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets

Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets

Oil prices have fallen back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 05, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin agreed on Friday to bolster cooperation after a four-hour meeting, a joint statement from the two nations has revealed as cited by Reuters.

As part of the deal, which would increase cooperation in the transportation, agriculture, finance, and construction industries and present a seemingly united front against “terrorist organizations” in Syria,  Turkey agreed to change how it pays Russia for natural gas. Under the new agreement, Turkey has agreed to pay Russia partially in rubles, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced months ago that unfriendly nations would be required to pay for Russian energy through a rubles account to insulate Russia from the effects of Western sanctions. While Russia would not consider Turkey an unfriendly nation, Turkey’s payment in rubles for Russia’s natural gas would protect those payments from sanctions, and could smooth things over with Moscow, who might otherwise frown on Turkey’s activities in Syria.

Last month, Turkey also helped broker a deal to ship grain between Russia and Ukraine, further strengthening ties between Russia and Turkey.

Turkey opposes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliate, YPG—long considered by Turkey, the United States, and the EU to be a terrorist group—which has waged an insurgency for decades against the Turkish government in support of Kurdish minorities in Turkey. Russia has strong ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who controls most of the airspace in northern Syria.

Erdogan, facing an election next year, is in a complicated situation, with Turkey experiencing skyrocketing annual inflation of nearly 80%. This economic crisis would no doubt intensify without Russian gas supplies.

Turkey imports nearly half of the gas it uses from Russia. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

Can Anything Bring Gasoline Prices Down?

 Alt text

Europe’s Big And Expensive Energy Mistake
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com