U.S. Drilling Activity Slows As Prices Ease

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 89.01 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.92 +0.80 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.50 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 8.064 -0.058 -0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 87.51 -2.75 -3.05%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 37 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 37 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 37 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 249 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 37 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 37 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.00 -2.15 -3.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 74.44 -2.12 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 90.69 -2.12 -2.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 88.94 -2.12 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 86.84 -2.12 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 86.09 -2.12 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 89.64 -2.12 -2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 84.29 -2.12 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 100.3 -3.96 -3.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.75 -2.25 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.08 -7.88 -7.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 6 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike

Can The World Really “Adapt” To Climate Change?

Can The World Really “Adapt” To Climate Change?

There is a commonly held…

The Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

The Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

The global diesel shortage is…

The Race To Produce A Commercially Viable Electric Supercar

The Race To Produce A Commercially Viable Electric Supercar

While electric vehicles have now…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drilling Activity Slows As Prices Ease

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 05, 2022, 12:07 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 3 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 764 this week—273 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 7 this week to 598. Gas rigs rose by 4, to 161. Miscellaneous rigs held steady at 5.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 4 to 347 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same at 72. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 104 above where they were this time last year.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose to 295 for week ending July 29, compared to 239 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same at 12.1 million bpd in the week ending July 29, according to the latest EIA data.

At 12:33 p.m. ET, oil prices were trending up on the day despite a positive jobs report, with the overall oil market still tight, although prices were down on the week. WTI was trading at $89.63 on the day—up $1.09 per barrel (+1.03%) on the day, but down $10 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $95.27 per barrel, up $1.15 (+1.22%) on the day, but down nearly $15 per barrel on the week.

At 1:04 pm ET, WTI was trading at $89.72 while Brent was trading at $95.59 per barrel—both up on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Next Post

Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com