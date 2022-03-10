Scotland: North Sea Oil Can’t Fill The Russian Supply Gap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.0 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 109.3 -1.81 -1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.658 +0.027 +0.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.331 +0.035 +1.06%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.155 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.155 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 127.6 +4.77 +3.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 130.2 +4.78 +3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 118.1 -8.47 -6.69%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 127.3 -8.84 -6.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.4 -9.00 -6.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 11 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 17 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

Scotland: North Sea Oil Can’t Fill The Russian Supply Gap

How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

How To Trade The Oil Major Exodus From Russia

Crude prices have rallied significantly…

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

Supply Concerns Lead To Record High LNG Spot Prices In Asia

The spot prices of LNG…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Scotland: North Sea Oil Can’t Fill The Russian Supply Gap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2022, 5:30 PM CST

North Sea oil and gas fields cannot in the short term fill the gap that Russia is leaving in the UK and global supply of crude, because expanding production would take years, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

Alongside the U.S. ban on imports of Russian energy, the UK said on Tuesday that it would "phase out imports of Russian oil in response to Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year."

Russian imports account for 8 percent of total UK oil demand, with the highest share in diesel, the UK government said.

"The UK is a significant producer of oil and oil products, plus we hold significant reserves. Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We'll work with them this year to secure further supplies," UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Responding to ideas that North Sea oil production needs to be increased to offset the Russian supply, First Minister Sturgeon said in Parliament today, as carried by Herald Scotland:

"Even if we were to put to one side the environmental considerations, given the timescales and the practicalities involved, it's not credible to suggest that the short-term solution to this lies in increasing North Sea production."

"Existing fields in the North Sea are not currently operating under capacity. Expanding existing fields is possible but that would take months if not years and new fields take years if not decades to plan and develop," Sturgeon added.

A day before Russia invaded Ukraine, the UK's Energy Minister Greg Hands said that there was a future for more domestic UK oil and gas supply, and Britain would continue to grant new licenses for oil and gas development projects in the North Sea.

Despite the net-zero pledge, the current UK government continues to see the UK North Sea oil and gas industry as vital to energy security. But authorities have recently proposed that new project developments pass a so-called net-zero compatibility test.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is A U.S. Oil Export Ban “The Stupidest Thing You Could Ever Imagine”?

Next Post

Palladium Prices Are Soaring As Russian Sanctions Sting

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com