OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 57.85 +1.33 +2.35%
Brent Crude 16 mins 62.59 +1.05 +1.71%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Mars US 3 days 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
Urals 16 hours 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.13 +0.41 +0.72%
Marine 4 days 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 4 days 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 4 days 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 4 days 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Girassol 4 days 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.13 +1.04 +2.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.97 -0.43 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.52 +0.22 +0.44%
Premium Synthetic 10 days 56.92 +0.22 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.92 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.27 +0.07 +0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.32 +0.42 +0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.27 +0.22 +0.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 16 hours 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.27 +0.20 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.65 +0.22 +0.34%
Saudis Want Richest Families As Anchor Investors In Aramco IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Riyadh night

Saudi officials have approached some of the richest families in Saudi Arabia about potentially becoming anchor investors in the initial public offering (IPO) of state oil giant Aramco, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing five people familiar with the discussions.

Saudi Aramco could hold more formal meetings with some of the Kingdom’s wealthiest business families next week, after it will have appointed banks to manage and lead the much-hyped 5-percent sale in the world’s biggest oil company, some of Bloomberg’s sources said.

Oddly enough, some of the families approached to be anchor investors—such that would ensure a successful sale in the Aramco IPO—have relatives that were part of the 2017 purge when Saudi Arabia’s leadership locked officials and businessmen in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh in what the rulers said was an anti-corruption drive.

According to one of Bloomberg’s sources, Saudi Arabia now looks to have the richest families take at least 1-2 percent of Aramco as anchor investors, while the amount would depend on the total valuation of the company, which the Kingdom continues to expect to be US$2 trillion and even more.

Last week, Saudi Arabia started to move toward a fast-track of Aramco’s IPO, after Khalid al-Falih lost his role as chairman of the board for Saudi Aramco, and as of this weekend, he is also not the Kingdom’s energy minister, replaced by Abdulaziz bin Salman, the King’s son and half-brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Related: U.S. Drillers Reduce Staff And Budgets As Oil Prices Stay Low

The broader shake-up at the energy and mining ministry and at Aramco signals that the Saudi leadership wants the IPO done quickly and wants people who are very supportive of this process, Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets told CNBC last week.

Aramco is ready for listing, but it will be the company’s only shareholder, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that will decide when the IPO will take place, the world’s largest oil producing firm said last month.

Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Monday in his first public comments after taking over from al-Falih that the Kingdom aims to have the IPO take place “as soon as possible.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

