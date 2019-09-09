Qatar Shortlists Oil Majors For LNG Expansion Project

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 57.85 +1.33 +2.35%
Brent Crude 16 mins 62.59 +1.05 +1.71%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Mars US 3 days 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
Urals 16 hours 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.13 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 4 days 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 4 days 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 4 days 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Girassol 4 days 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.13 +1.04 +2.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.97 -0.43 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.52 +0.22 +0.44%
Premium Synthetic 10 days 56.92 +0.22 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.92 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.27 +0.07 +0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.32 +0.42 +0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.27 +0.22 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 16 hours 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.27 +0.20 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.65 +0.22 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 3 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 4 mins Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 28 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 16 hours Iranian tanker spotted off Syrian port despite assurances Tehran would not flout EU sanctions.
  • 14 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 23 hours In Saudi Shocker, Al-Falih Ousted As Energy Minister, Replaced By MbS' Half-Brother
  • 17 hours Iran in the world market
  • 8 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 day How High Will Oil Prices Rise in 2019 if Iran cannot export ????
  • 2 days LNG is the new coal
  • 2 days The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 1 day Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 23 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Qatar Shortlists Oil Majors For LNG Expansion Project

US Producers Continue To Pump At Record Rates As Rig Count Drops

US Producers Continue To Pump At Record Rates As Rig Count Drops

Oil prices held steady on…

Argentina’s Shale Boom In Jeopardy

Argentina’s Shale Boom In Jeopardy

Drillers in Argentina’s largest shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Shortlists Oil Majors For LNG Expansion Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT LNG tanker

Qatar Petroleum has shortlisted several Big Oil firms willing to buy a stake in Qatar’s mega project to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, and will look at what the majors could offer in exchange for a piece of the project, the head of the Qatari state-held company told Reuters in an interview published on Monday.

Qatar has announced plans to increase its LNG production capacity by 43 percent—from 77 million tons annually now to 110 million tons a year. The new export capacity includes expansion projects set to be completed in 2024. Qatar will be competing with Australia and the United States over the next few years for the world’s top LNG exporter title.

Qatar has already sent to international oil companies invitations to bid on the mega project, and if it decides to do it with partners, it will announce the decision in early 2020, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and chief executive at Qatar Petroleum, told Reuters.

“We like the partnership model for many benefits. But because we don’t need the partners, what’s going out is basically a set of criteria that we have, to demonstrate to us what added value we get for Qatar if you come in,” Kaabi said, noting that the companies could be willing to give Qatar stakes in projects or upstream developments outside Qatar in exchange for a stake in the Qatari LNG expansion.

The manager of Qatar Petroleum, however, did not disclose which majors had been shortlisted to bid on the expansion of the North Field gas facilities.

Shell, Total, Exxon, Chevron, and Eni are all said to be vying for a piece of Qatar’s expansion, Reuters reported last month.

To compete on the global LNG market, Qatar will look to sign more long-term supply agreements, including in Europe, Kaabi told Reuters.

Last week, Qatar Petroleum signed a long-term agreement for LNG unloading services at the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal in Belgium with natural gas transport company Fluxys Belgium.

“Qatar Petroleum has long invested in and anchored LNG receiving terminal capacity in Europe, a key gas market, as part of our supply destination portfolio diversification strategy,” Kaabi said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Want Richest Families As Anchor Investors In Aramco IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com