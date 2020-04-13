Saudis To Issue Debt As Price Crash And Oil Deal Hit Revenues

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.73 +0.32 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.21 +0.47 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 13.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 45 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 14 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 8 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 6 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 1 hour The President and the Plague
  • 10 hours No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 5 mins China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 13 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

The world’s top oil exporter,…

Oil Smuggling And Politics: Washington’s Patience With Iraq Is Wearing Thin

Oil Smuggling And Politics: Washington’s Patience With Iraq Is Wearing Thin

The surest sign yet that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis To Issue Debt As Price Crash And Oil Deal Hit Revenues

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 13, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Riyal

OPEC’s top producer and the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, may soon tap the international debt market to raise money as the oil price crash and the historic oil production cut deal are hitting the Kingdom’s primary source of external revenues – oil income, four banking sources told Reuters on Monday.   

Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues were already hit by the plunge in oil prices in March after the Kingdom went on a price war with Russia to claim more market share. The Kingdom reduced government expenditures last month to save money as oil income crashed.

The historic oil production cut deal from Sunday, with OPEC+ agreeing to cut their overall crude oil production by 9.7 million bpd in May and June, will be putting additional pressure on Saudi finances because the Kingdom will have to cut a lot from its current production.

According to an analyst who spoke to Reuters, the Saudi cuts in production would reduce the government revenues by almost US$40 billion in 2020 if oil prices average $40 per barrel. A day after the Sunday deal was announced, Brent Crude prices were barely in the low $30s, erasing early Monday gains to fall by 0.70% to $31.23 at 8:20 a.m. EDT, as the market appears to see the deal as not enough to respond to the demand loss.

Middle East oil producers have already started to tap the debt markets amid growing fiscal pressures on their economies and wealth funds. 

Qatar sold at the start of last week US $10 billion in three-tranche bonds, which received four times as many offers. Qatar’s bond issue—the first in the Gulf region since oil prices crashed and the pandemic battered economies and oil demand—was viewed as a test for investor interest in bonds from Middle East’s oil producers amid collapsing oil prices. 

Abu Dhabi also sold US$7 billion in bonds after Qatar’s debt issue, sources told Reuters last Wednesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Could U.S. Airlines Be Nationalized?

Next Post

Baker Hughes Slashes Capex, Books Huge $15 Billion Write-down

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com