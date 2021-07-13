Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.05 +0.95 +1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 76.43 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.694 -0.002 -0.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.173 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph down Gasoline 40 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.25 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 14 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 14 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 14 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 14 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 60.33 +1.06 +1.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 60.95 -0.81 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 73.10 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 74.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 70.60 -0.66 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 70.65 -0.56 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 72.50 -0.61 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 68.70 -0.46 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 69.20 +1.15 +1.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.19 -0.46 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 46 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Power outages and fuel shortages…

Oil Prices Climb On Strong Fuel Demand

Oil Prices Climb On Strong Fuel Demand

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Set To Stick To Spending Discipline Even If Oil Prices Rise

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 13, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is expected to keep its careful government spending policy this year, regardless of how high oil prices would go, a senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

The IMF, which has just completed its regular mission to Saudi Arabia, expects Saudi Arabia to prefer to replenish fiscal reserves now that oil prices are $75 a barrel, after the 2020 crash cost many Middle Eastern producers a lot of oil revenues.

“The message that we very strongly got was that the expenditure path set out in the budget will be stuck to, regardless of where oil prices go to, which I think is the right thing to do,” Tim Callen, the IMF mission chief to Saudi Arabia, told Bloomberg.

This is a break from the past when the Kingdom was splashing the oil money on more and more expenditure when oil prices—and consequently, oil revenues—were high.

Last year, however, Saudi Arabia was forced by oil market circumstances to implement some unpopular austerity measures, including a triple increase in value-added tax (VAT) and the cancellation of so-called cost-of-living allowances for civil servants.

“Stick with the reforms that you’ve been doing and don’t reverse them,” the IMF’s Tim Callen said of the best possible path forward for the Kingdom.

$60 oil would help Saudi Arabia cut its budget deficit to below 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, according to estimates from Moody’s from May.

To compare, in 2020, the Kingdom’s fiscal deficit widened in 2020 to 11.3 percent of GDP mostly driven by a 30 percent decline in oil revenues, the IMF said last week at the conclusion of its latest assessment of Saudi finances and reforms.

“Directors underscored that structural reforms should continue to be implemented to diversify the economy and promote sustainable, inclusive growth. In this context, they supported recent reforms to increase female employment and to enhance the job mobility of expatriate workers,” the IMF said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil & Gas Share Of Russia’s GDP Dropped To 15% In 2020

Next Post

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com