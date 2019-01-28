Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.57 -2.12 -3.95%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.60 -1.99 -3.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.916 -0.156 -5.08%
Mars US 3 days 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 3 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Marine 3 days 61.11 +0.76 +1.26%
Murban 3 days 62.63 +0.86 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.04 +0.48 +0.90%
Basra Light 3 days 62.67 +0.25 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.46 +0.42 +0.69%
Girassol 3 days 62.16 +0.64 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.15 -2.18 -5.15%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 42.69 +0.56 +1.33%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 50.84 +0.56 +1.11%
Premium Synthetic 22 days 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 7 days 51.39 +0.56 +1.10%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 50.94 +0.56 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 53.19 +0.56 +1.06%
Central Alberta 7 days 48.69 +0.56 +1.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 3 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Saudis Look To Attract $430 Billion In Foreign Investment

By Irina Slav - Jan 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Riyadh Deera

Saudi Arabia is looking to attract almost US$430 billion in foreign investments for a large-scale infrastructure program, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told media, as quoted by CNBC during the weekend.

“It is quite ambitious but it is over a 10-year period so we have the time to do it,” Al-Falih said, adding that both the local and international private sector will be expected to take part in the ambitious program, which will span the energy, logistics, mining, and industrial sectors.

The funds will go into the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, which is part of the Vision 2030 economic transformation program pioneered by Crown Prince Mohamed and aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil revenues.

This transformation has proven to be a challenge in a lower oil price context, but the Kingdom is apparently persevering: Al-Falih also said later today he will announce specific projects that need financing over the next ten years and that are already “ready for negotiations”. These projects, he said, were worth a combined US$18.66 billion (70 billion riyals).

Foreign investment will be instrumental for the success of the program, CNBC and Reuters note, but foreign investment might be harder to come by than imagined as it has been declining steadily over the last decade.

In 2008, it reached US$39.5 billion, CNBC recalls, but as of 2017 this had fallen to a meager US$1.4 billion, according to data from the UN. Locally, things are not looking particularly well for potential investors, either. The last oil price crash prompted cuts in many subsidies, which led to higher prices at the pump and consequently various private sector services. Saudi businesses, according to CNBC, are still struggling with these and a 5-percent VAT introduced this month, and unemployment is at an all-time high of 12 percent.

The chances of Crown Prince Mohammed’s program working out as planned have been questioned based on this economic context, and they will likely continue to be questioned until specific results materialize.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

