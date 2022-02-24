Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Considers Sale Of $90 Billion Aramco Stake

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|93.21
|+1.11
|+1.21%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|99.14
|+2.30
|+2.38%
|Natural Gas •2 hours
|4.667
|+0.044
|+0.95%
|Heating Oil •10 mins
|2.904
|+0.074
|+2.63%
|Gasoline •20 mins
|2.767
|+0.042
|+1.54%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|94.64
|+0.03
|+0.03%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|94.64
|+0.03
|+0.03%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|96.93
|+0.27
|+0.28%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|96.10
|-1.84
|-1.88%
|Mars US • 18 hours
|89.90
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Gasoline • 20 mins
|2.767
|+0.042
|+1.54%
|Marine •2 days
|93.15
|-2.26
|-2.37%
|Murban •2 days
|95.88
|-2.57
|-2.61%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|91.15
|+0.46
|+0.51%
|Basra Light •87 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|99.33
|+0.08
|+0.08%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|96.93
|+0.27
|+0.28%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|96.93
|+0.27
|+0.28%
|Girassol • 2 days
|97.68
|+0.44
|+0.45%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|96.10
|-1.84
|-1.88%
|Canadian Crude Index •11 days
|79.69
|+1.80
|+2.31%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|78.00
|+0.19
|+0.24%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|94.25
|+0.19
|+0.20%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|92.50
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|90.40
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|87.55
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|87.55
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|89.65
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|93.20
|+0.19
|+0.20%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|87.85
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|94.64
|+0.03
|+0.03%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|88.50
|-0.25
|-0.28%
|Giddings •2 days
|82.25
|-0.25
|-0.30%
|ANS West Coast •7 days
|93.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|86.49
|+0.19
|+0.22%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|90.44
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|90.44
|+0.19
|+0.21%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|88.50
|-0.25
|-0.28%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|82.25
|-0.25
|-0.30%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|96.99
|+3.03
|+3.22%
UK Targets Russian Oligarchs With Heavy Hitting Sanctions
High oil prices are quickly…
Iraq’s Supreme Court has made…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is reportedly looking into ways to monetise its around $90 billion (£66.7 billion) stake in Aramco, the world’s largest oil company.
The Public Investment Fund is weighing its options, Bloomberg first reported, as Saudi Aramco seeks funds to pursue its ambitious investment plans.
The Fund, which currently owns around a four percent stake in Aramco, has been inviting advisers to pitch options.
Avenues currently on the table include a full or partial sale of the holding or raising capital by pledging the stock against loans or convertible debt instruments, according to people familiar with the matter.
It comes as Aramco’s shares surged 4.2 percent to a record high of $11.26 (£8.41) per share today, as oil prices breached the $100 a barrel mark after Russia officially invaded Ukraine.
The talks are still in their early stages, the people added.
Though discussions arrive just weeks after the Saudi government, which owns 94 percent of Aramco, transferred the stake over to the Fund and come amid reports that officials are mulling a new stock offering, after the oil giant’s successful market debut in 2019.
Aramco, reported to be worth an eye-watering $1.9 trillion (£1.4 trillion), raised nearly $30 billion (£22.2 billion) via the float.
By City AM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com