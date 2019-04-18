Saudi Oil Exports Fall Below 7 Million Bpd In February

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 1 hour 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 19 hours 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 19 hours 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 19 hours 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.12 +0.31 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.25 -0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.41 -0.29 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 hours Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 8 hours Ecoside
  • 5 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 9 hours Not Just Nuke: Cheap Solar Panels Power Consumer Appliance Boom In North Korea
  • 9 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire
  • 1 day Welcome To The Club: Apple In Talks With Potential Suppliers Of Sensors For Self-Driving Cars
  • 1 day Guaido and the Conoco Award
  • 4 hours US Military Spend at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Is Canada hosed?
  • 13 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip

Breaking News:

A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

Megadeal Triggers M&A Spree In The Permian

Megadeal Triggers M&A Spree In The Permian

The megadeal between Chevron and…

Hydrogen’s Role In The Energy System Of The Future

Hydrogen’s Role In The Energy System Of The Future

Hydrogen is an abundant and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Oil Exports Fall Below 7 Million Bpd In February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Saudi oil tanker

Saudi Arabia continued to slash its oil exports as this year progressed, with February crude shipments dropping by 227,000 bpd from January to just below 7 million bpd, as the Kingdom is determined to rebalance the market in its effort to support oil prices.

According to data released on Thursday by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) database, which collects self-reported figures from 114 countries, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports stood at 6.977 million bpd in February, compared to 7.254 million bpd in January and to 7.687 million bpd in December 2018, when the Kingdom started to aggressively cut oil supply to prevent another glut.

Total Saudi crude oil and oil products exports dropped by 432,000 bpd from January to 8.44 million bpd in February 2019, according to JODI’s data.

The figures by JODI, as well as OPEC’s production numbers, show that Saudi Arabia is keeping its pledge to drastically reduce oil supply to the market and to over-deliver in its share of the OPEC+ production cuts.

In an interview with the Financial Times in February, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that the Saudis would cut production tos around 9.8 million bpd in March, some 500,000 bpd below the commitment in the OPEC+ deal. Al-Falih also said that Saudi Arabia would be cutting its crude oil exports to near 6.9 million bpd in March, slashed from the November high of 8.2 million bpd.  

Related: Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

In early March, Saudi Arabia signaled that it is determined to do ‘whatever it takes’ to rebalance the market by keeping its April crude oil exports at below 7 million bpd, despite requests for more than 7.6 million bpd of Saudi oil from its customers. The lower allocations by Saudi Aramco for April will also mean that the Kingdom’s oil production will be “well below 10 million bpd” in April, a Saudi official told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader, has been signaling that it would do whatever it takes to rebalance the market (and support oil prices), and followed through on its commitment to cut much deeper than pledged in the pact, as OPEC’s March production dipped to a four-year low.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ocasio-Cortez Releases Puzzling Green New Deal Video

Next Post

Brazil To Put Up New Pre-Salt Oil Blocks For Auction In October

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com