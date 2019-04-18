OilPrice Premium
Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Ocasio-Cortez Releases Puzzling Green New Deal Video

By Irina Slav - Apr 18, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT AOC

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday released a cartoon video with an overview of the Green New Deal she spearheaded in Congress in a bid to arrest the progress of what she deems devastating climate change.

The narrative in the video begins by focusing on Big Oil’s—and specifically Exxon’s—knowledge of climate change and the industry’s deliberate efforts to keep it out of the public attention and even finance climate change skepticism and doubt.

The story makes a point of noting scientists’ statements on climate change with an emphasis on a recent warning that we have 12 years to reduce our carbon footprint by half or risk a lot more devastation and livelihood destruction in various parts of the world.

The narrator then goes on to describe a rosy future in which renewable power has beaten fossil fuels, pipelines are being replaced by mangroves using oil workers “in transition” who receive the same pay and benefits as their old oil jobs, and Native American knowledge of taking care of the land is being applied to deal with the horrible effects of climate change including floods and storms, and Miami sinking in the ocean.

The final note is optimistic, with people having “meaningful jobs” and universal health insurance, the fight for reversing climate change apparently won.

In all fairness, the video could make a great educational tool at schools, which may be one of its purposes. However, it appears to not be specifically targeting children, which means some watchers may be disappointed by the lack of any specific details as to how such a complete transformation could be achieved in reality.

The answer, of course, is in the Green New Deal itself, although the actual details of how the massive investments in renewable power infrastructure and permanent job creation in a post-oil world will work have not yet been worked out.

Naturally, the plan was met with severe criticism by Republican lawmakers, but won the praise of the environmentalist lobby. Critics note the price tag of the initiative, which a right-leaning organization estimated at US$93 trillion. However, supporters argue that not doing anything to combat climate change will cost a lot more in the long run.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

