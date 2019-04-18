Brazil To Put Up New Pre-Salt Oil Blocks For Auction In October

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 1 hour 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 19 hours 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 19 hours 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 19 hours 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 55 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 3 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.12 +0.31 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.25 -0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.41 -0.29 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 hours Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 8 hours Ecoside
  • 5 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 9 hours Not Just Nuke: Cheap Solar Panels Power Consumer Appliance Boom In North Korea
  • 9 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire
  • 1 day Welcome To The Club: Apple In Talks With Potential Suppliers Of Sensors For Self-Driving Cars
  • 1 day Guaido and the Conoco Award
  • 4 hours US Military Spend at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 4 hours Gas Flaring
  • 4 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Is Canada hosed?
  • 13 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip

Breaking News:

A Bad Sign For Tesla Bulls? Top Tesla Investor Slashes Stake

The Genius Solution To The Electric Bus Problem

The Genius Solution To The Electric Bus Problem

Electric buses are set to…

The 2020 Elections Could Be A Turning Point For Oil & Gas

The 2020 Elections Could Be A Turning Point For Oil & Gas

The 2020 elections could well…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil To Put Up New Pre-Salt Oil Blocks For Auction In October

By Irina Slav - Apr 18, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Lula field

Brazil will hold an offshore oil deposit auction in October featuring blocks that were the object of a long-running dispute with state energy giant Petrobras.

Reuters reports, citing Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, that participants in the auction will need to cough up a signing bonus of a total US$26.9 billion for the four blocks.

The blocks, located in the presalt zone off the Brazilian coast, are part of an area the government awarded for exploration and development to Petrobras a decade ago. Under the original deal, it had the right to extract 5 billion barrels of oil and gas based on the oil prices at the time. The complex provisions of the contract, however, included a review of the costs in the area after it was declared commercially viable in 2014.

Both parties—the government and Petrobras—have claimed that they are owed billions of U.S. dollars, and the oil company has also disputed the estimates of the reserves in the area made by the country’s oil regulator, ANP.

The state oil firm has explored the area and found that a lot more oil lies in this low-risk offshore zone. There are estimates that the transfer-of-rights area could hold up to 15 billion barrels of oil in excess of the 5 billion barrels to which Petrobras was entitled to produce when the government transferred the area to the state firm in 2010.

The four blocks to be auctioned in October contain that excess 10 billion barrels in reserves.

Meanwhile, Petrobras and the Brazilian government have all but settled their differences regarding the transfer of rights to the area. Last month, Reuters cited Brazilian media as saying the government was likely to pay Petrobras some US$10 billion, which was lower than a previously reported US$14 billion but still a substantial sum.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Oil Exports Fall Below 7 Million Bpd In February

Next Post

Saudi Oil Exports Fall Below 7 Million Bpd In February

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com