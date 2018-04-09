Saudi Exchange Ready For Aramco Listing

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.31 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.54 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Mars US 3 hours 63.07 +1.36 +2.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 20 hours 65.82 +0.70 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.37 +1.36 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.87 +1.36 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 11 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 1 hour Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 8 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 5 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 7 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 hours Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 9 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Breaking News:

Iraqi Court To Hear Oil Export Argument With Kurds In May

China Looks To Double Its LNG Terminals

China Looks To Double Its LNG Terminals

As China races to increase…

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil prices fell on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Exchange Ready For Aramco Listing

By Irina Slav - Apr 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Saudi Tadawul exchange

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange Tadawul is experiencing an influx of foreign funds and expects even more in the future, confident that this will enable the bourse to accommodate the listing of state energy giant Aramco without any liquidity problems, Tadawul’s head Khalid al-Hussan told Reuters.

There has been worry both in Saudi Arabia and abroad that Tadawul will not be able to take in the placement of Aramco shares without suffering a major strain: the local market’s total capitalization is just US$500 billion and Riyadh eyes Aramco IPO proceeds of US$100 billion.

Even more conservative estimates of what Aramco’s proceeds might look like—around US$50 billion—have analysts worried the local bourse might not be able to accommodate it without becoming illiquid.

Al-Hussan, however, is optimistic the bourse will be able to withstand the deal. “Foreign investors are putting in more money — every day we have improved liquidity capacity,” he said in an interview, adding that Tadawul is technically capable of handling the Aramco listing on its own, without a foreign exchange. This has become the most likely scenario judging by recent comments from Riyadh.

The influx of foreign funds follows the upgrading of Saudi Arabia to emerging market status by FTSE Russell. Reuters notes that MSCI is also expected to upgrade the Kingdom to emerging market status later this year, which should stimulate more foreign investment in the country.

What’s more, Riyadh has this time done its homework: the last major listing of a Saudi company was that of the National Commercial Bank. That one brought in barely US$6 billion, but at the time, foreign investors were not allowed to take direct part in the offering.

Now, there are new rules because so much depends on the Aramco IPO: pretty much the future of the local economy in a less oil-dependent environment hinges on the proceeds from that listing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Companies To Splash Billions On Texas Petrochemical Investments

Next Post

UK Could Agree On $1-Trillion Support Package For Oil Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on April 09 2018 said:
    Despite announcements that Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange Tadawwul is capbable of accommodating the listing of the IPO of Saudi Aramco without liquidity problems, I am still of the opinion I expressed four months ago that Saudi Arabia will eventually withdraw the IPO altogether.

    My opinion is based on the following factors: first, listing Saudi Aramco on the Saudi stock market, Tadawul, will overwhelm it creating liquidity concerns; second, Saudi Arabia is no longer financially in need of the IPO.

    The recent rise in oil prices is already starting to repair the damage inflicted on the Saudi economy by the oil price crash in 2014. So financially, Saudi Arabia has no need for the IPO.

    In fact, S&P Global Ratings raised on Friday Saudi Arabia's credit rating to a stable outlook on the expectation that economic growth will accelerate in 2018 as it continues to boost spending.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com