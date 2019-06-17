Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Going Ahead As Planned

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 -0.22 -0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.47 -0.54 -0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 -0.007 -0.29%
Mars US 3 days 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 4 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.49 +0.27 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 59.96 -0.47 -0.78%
Murban 4 days 61.05 -0.41 -0.67%
Iran Heavy 4 days 55.64 +0.81 +1.48%
Basra Light 4 days 62.99 +0.56 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.22 +0.36 +0.58%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 4 days 62.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.42 -0.15 -0.42%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 41.51 +0.03 +0.07%
Canadian Condensate 3 hours 48.16 +0.23 +0.48%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 52.96 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 47.51 +0.88 +1.89%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 52.51 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 3 hours 46.76 -0.27 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.11 +1.19 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 4 days 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 4 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 4 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.64 +0.23 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 5 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 3 hours Buy IELTS, IDP TOEFL, GMAT, ESOL, DEGREE, DIPLOMAS WhatsApp............+237(683)(483)(021)
  • 1 hour Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 5 hours Greenpeace claims one oil rig is "pushing the world closer to a climate catastrophe"
  • 2 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 1 hour Forbes: Giant Floating Solar Farms Could Extract CO2 From Seawater, Producing Methanol Fuel.
  • 18 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 18 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 2 days Plants are Dying
  • 10 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 1 hour Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 1 hour Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack

Breaking News:

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Going Ahead As Planned

Escalating Trade War Signals More Pain For Oil

Escalating Trade War Signals More Pain For Oil

The quick resolution of the…

Tanker Attacks Could Have A Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Tanker Attacks Could Have A Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

After the tanker sabotage attempts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Going Ahead As Planned

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT MBS

It has been a while since the last assurance from a senior Saudi official that the initial public offering of oil giant Aramco is going ahead as planned, and this time the assurance comes from the top: Crown Prince Mohammed himself told Saudi daily Asharq Al Awsat that the IPO is on track for 2020 or 2021, depending on market conditions, The National reports. Ahead of that, in August this year, the company would hold its first earnings call.

The listing of 5 percent in Aramco, which last year emerged as the world’s most profitable company booking US$111.1 billion in annual net earnings, is the foundation of the Crown Prince’s ambitious economic diversification program dubbed Vision 2030. While some have questioned the valuation of the company, its recent maiden international bond worth US$12 billion drew an estimated US$100 billion in investor interest.

The IPO, however, has been surrounded by problems, from the choice of venue for its international listing to its effect on its home exchange given the size of the company. At one point, the deal was said to have been shelved for the observable future because the market conditions were unfavorable but soon after Aramco’s chief executive said the listing would go ahead as planned, just a bit later.

As part of the preparation for the listing of the century, Aramco acquired a majority stake in petrochemicals major Sabic to make itself even more appealing for investors. It was for this deal that it had to tap international bond markets: the price tag for the 70 percent in Sabic cost about US$70 billion.

Some observers of a more critical bend have noted that Riyadh is already spreading itself too thin, investing billions in various projects while Aramco is still 100-percent government owned. However, Crown prince Mohammed told Asharq Al Awsat that the Vision 2030 program has moved into the implementation stage.

“Like any strategic plans, [Vision 2030] must be subject to updates and modifications according to circumstances and actualities that become evident upon application, without shaking the vision’s pillars and objectives,” Mohammed said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Is Being Built At ‘Incredible Speed’

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com