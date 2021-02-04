Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.33 +0.64 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.86 +0.40 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.858 +0.069 +2.47%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 56.14 +0.93 +1.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 44 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.858 +0.069 +2.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 57.57 +0.95 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 2 days 57.81 +0.72 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 54.88 +1.02 +1.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.40 +0.86 +1.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.37 +0.98 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.65 +0.68 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 43.85 +1.01 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 44.04 +0.98 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 54.69 +0.93 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 56.09 +0.93 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 51.34 +0.88 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 49.94 +1.18 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 51.19 +0.93 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 53.29 +0.93 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 49.84 +1.08 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 49.64 +0.93 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 47 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 4 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 45 mins US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 1 hour Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 23 mins GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 4 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 20 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 24 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour SUVs are conquering the world
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 19 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Electricity Market Set For A Major Rebound

Electricity Market Set For A Major Rebound

The electricity business is set…

The Enemy Of My Enemy: Big Oil Befriends Big Corn

The Enemy Of My Enemy: Big Oil Befriends Big Corn

It’s the oddest of odd…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 04, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised on Thursday the prices of all its crude oil that will go to the United States and Europe in March while leaving unchanged the official selling prices of its crude to its key market in Asia.

The Saudi state oil giant Aramco raised the prices of all its crude grades to the U.S. by $0.10 per barrel, while the Saudi oil prices to Europe were lifted by between $1.30 and $1.40 a barrel, according to Bloomberg.

The price of the Saudi flagship Arab Light crude grade to Northwest Europe was raised by $1.40 a barrel for March compared to February and set at a discount of $0.50 a barrel against ICE Brent, Reuters reported, citing a pricing document it had seen. 

Last month, a day after surprising the market with a 1-million-bpd additional production cut for February and March, the Saudis raised the official selling prices (OSPs) of their oil for Asia for February. Saudi Aramco lifted the price of the flagship Arab Light grade by $0.70 a barrel to a premium of $1 per barrel against the Middle East benchmark, the Oman/Dubai average.

This month, however, the Saudis are leaving the prices to Asia unchanged for March compared to February, after the extra production cut created a rush among refiners in Asia in January, with buyers scrambling to secure crude oil supplies from Europe.    

Saudi Arabia has also reportedly announced reductions in crude oil volumes to be supplied to at least nine clients in Asia and Europe for this month. The cuts were made for shipments under long-term contracts and concern Aramco’s heavier grades, according to Bloomberg.

The extra Saudi cut looks to be working, for now, in favor of the OPEC+ producers who are desperate to see higher oil prices to patch up their budgets hit by the crash in oil prices and the economic downturn due to the pandemic. Oil prices have rallied over the past month since Saudi Arabia announced the additional 1-million-bpd cut.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Worried About Rapid Oil Price Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas
Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com