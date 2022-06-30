Saudi Arabia May Raise Oil Prices For Asia Further

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.9 -3.87 -3.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 114.8 -1.45 -1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.5 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.983 -15.13%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.6 -2.58 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 114.0 +1.06 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.5 +0.41 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.0 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.9 +1.82 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.0 +1.74 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.9 -1.98 -1.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

As the war in Ukraine…

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Last week’s sell-off by speculators…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia May Raise Oil Prices For Asia Further

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia may hike its official selling price for crude oil sent to Asia for the second month in a row to take advantage of strong premiums for Middle Eastern oil grades and record-high distillate margins, Reuters has reported.

The price for the Kingdom's flagship grade, Arab Light, could cost $2.40 per barrel more in August, according to sources from the refining industry that Reuters polled this week.

"Refining margins are very solid and we expect demand to stay robust in the near term," the sources said.

Saudi Arabia raised its official selling price for July deliveries as China began to reopen after the latest series of Covid-related lockdowns amid strong demand for middle distillates that pushed refiners' margins to a record high.

The price hike for the flagship Saudi grade for July deliveries to Asia was $2.10 per barrel, bringing the total premium of Arab Light to $6.50 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmarks.

Meanwhile, supply on a global level remains tight and is getting even tighter. Libya just announced it would be suspending exports from a key oil terminal as its political crisis continues raging, and Ecuador said earlier this week it might have to suspend all oil production amid anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the UAE and Saudi Arabia—the OPEC members thought to have the most spare oil production capacity—may actually be much closer to the maximum they can produce than previously believed.

Saudi Arabia will likely announce its official selling prices for August after today's OPEC+ meeting. Changes in the policy of the extended cartel are not likely after last month the members agreed to increase their monthly additions to total output from about 430,000 bpd to 648,000 bpd in both July and August. However, OPEC so far continues to be incapable of adding even the initial 430,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany’s Diesel Situation Just Got Worse

Next Post

Gazprom Not To Pay Dividend For 2021

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com