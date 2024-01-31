Saudi Arabia Is Considering a $10 Billion Aramco Share Sale

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.42 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.38 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.105 +0.028 +1.35%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.254 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.254 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 245 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Qatar Awards $6 Billion Worth of Deals to Boost Output from Its Top Oilfield

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

University of Leicester scientists have…

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

Atlas Energy Inc.'s Dune Express,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Is Considering a $10 Billion Aramco Share Sale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2024, 6:24 AM CST

Saudi Arabia is working with advisers to revive a new sale of stock in oil giant Aramco on the domestic market and looks to raise at least $10 billion from the follow-up offering, anonymous sources with knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Currently, Saudi Arabia owns just over 98% of Aramco after selling 1.7% in the initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019. Of the 98% held by the Kingdom, the Saudi government owns 90% of Aramco, while the sovereign wealth fund owns the other 8%.  

The Saudis initially aimed to list Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and on one major international market, with London, New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong all rumored or reported to have been in the race.

But in the end, tepid investor demand and the possibility of exposing the Kingdom to lawsuits—especially with a New York listing—forced the rulers to downsize the Aramco IPO.

Saudi Aramco made its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019 and raised around $30 billion in the share listing which became the largest in history.

Since the IPO, Saudi rulers, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have said on several occasions there would be more Aramco shale sales on Tadawul in the future.  

Saudi Arabia and its crown prince have planned massive investments in futuristic cities to attract tourists and talent in the digital economy and diversify away from its dependence on oil revenues.

The latest share sale plan now under consideration has the Saudis seeking to raise at least $10.7 billion (40 billion Saudi riyals) from the share sale, according to Bloomberg’s sources.  

Saudi Arabia hasn’t reached a final decision on the timing, and plans could still change and the stock offering could be delayed again, they say. 

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco said it was ordered by the Kingdom’s leadership to stop work on expanding its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels per day, instead keeping it at 12 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Decision to Halt Oil Capacity Expansion Was Mulled for Months

Next Post

Qatar Awards $6 Billion Worth of Deals to Boost Output from Its Top Oilfield

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com