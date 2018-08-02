Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Pricing To Lure New Buyers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.04 +0.08 +0.12%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.41 -0.04 -0.05%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.815 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 6 hours 68.96 +1.30 +1.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
Urals 23 hours 68.70 -0.81 -1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Bonny Light 23 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.41 -1.68 -2.58%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.815 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 70.80 -1.15 -1.60%
Murban 23 hours 73.55 -1.15 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 68.48 +0.59 +0.87%
Basra Light 23 hours 73.07 +1.55 +2.17%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 72.08 +0.61 +0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Bonny Light 23 hours 74.06 +0.62 +0.84%
Girassol 23 hours 72.66 +0.67 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.10 -1.52 -2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.67 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.91 -2.35 -6.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.66 -1.10 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.91 -1.10 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.41 -0.35 -0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.66 -2.60 -4.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.66 -2.60 -4.71%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.66 -1.10 -1.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.66 -2.10 -3.24%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.66 -1.10 -1.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.87 -1.13 -1.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Giddings 23 hours 59.25 +1.25 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.92 -1.48 -1.94%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.91 +1.30 +2.11%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.86 +1.30 +1.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 65.41 +1.30 +2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.17 -1.10 -1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 2 hours Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply
  • 14 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 1 hour China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 23 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 8 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 4 hours China Slams U.S. ‘Blackmailing’ as Trump Weighs Higher Tariffs
  • 5 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 9 hours Apple hits $1 trillion
  • 2 days Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 4 hours Tesla Shares Spike, Dealing Short-Sellers a $1.7 Billion Loss
  • 20 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 19 hours Iran Can Block Global Oil Exports Whenever It Wants: IRGC
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia will be entering its worst nightmare?

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Imports From Iran Jump To Record-High In July

Houthis Prepared To Halt Oil Tanker Attacks

Houthis Prepared To Halt Oil Tanker Attacks

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say that…

PetroChina Sees Huge Boost In Profit

PetroChina Sees Huge Boost In Profit

Though oil majors are constantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Pricing To Lure New Buyers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT rig

Saudi Arabia is cutting the September official selling prices (OSPs) for all its grades and to all markets except for to the United States, as it aims to entice more buyers as it increases oil supply to offset production and export disruptions elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia’s state-held oil giant Saudi Aramco reduced the prices for next month for all the oil grades it sells to its biggest market, Asia. The pricing for the Saudi flagship grade, Arab Light, was reduced by US$0.70 to US$1.20 a barrel premium over the Dubai/Oman benchmark, used for pricing oil to Asia. The reduction of US$0.70 was deeper by US$0.10 than the median estimate of five traders surveyed by Bloomberg.

The cut in Arab Light prices for September was the second consecutive monthly reduction of the OSP to Asia.

In July, while it was opening the taps, Saudi Arabia also cut its official OSPs for most of its grades to the Asian markets for August, in a sign that it wants to attract more customers now that it has raised production. The OSP for Arab Light for Asia was reduced by US$0.20 to a premium of US$1.90 above the Dubai/Oman benchmark. This was the first cut in Arab Light pricing for Asia in four months and a drop from the highest OSP since July 2014.

Last month, Saudi Arabia was also said to be offering extra oil on top of its contractual volumes to some buyers in Asia, as OPEC’s largest producer boosted oil production to keep markets well-supplied amid disruptions from Venezuela and Libya and the expected reduction of Iranian oil exports.

The Saudis and other Middle Eastern oil exporters compete with North Africa, Russia, Latin America and, in recent months, the United States, for market share in the prized Asian market.

For September, Saudi Arabia also reduced the pricing for all its grades to the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe but raised all prices to the U.S. market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

South Korea To Import Record U.S. Oil Volumes In September, October

Next Post

India’s Oil Imports From Iran Jump To Record-High In July

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 Alt text

China Throws Venezuela’s Oil Industry A $5B Lifeline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com