Saudi Arabia Begins New Bond Sale to Plug Budget Deficit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.80 +1.08 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.506 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.502 +0.017 +0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.502 +0.017 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 363 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 64.52 +0.85 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 79.87 +0.85 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.12 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.22 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 73.97 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.92 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.32 +0.85 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days A question...
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Begins New Bond Sale to Plug Budget Deficit

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

The total number of active…

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

An innovative iron-air battery designed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Begins New Bond Sale to Plug Budget Deficit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 28, 2024, 6:51 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia has mandated banks to arrange the placing of three-part bonds as the world’s largest crude oil exporter is looking to raise more money to plug a budget deficit and fund its program to diversify from oil.

The Saudis have mandated banks to help it sell three-, six- and 10-year notes, which could yield 85-110 basis points more than comparable U.S. Treasuries, an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The latest bond sale from Saudi Arabia would come a few months after the Kingdom tapped the debt market in January 2024 by selling $12 billion worth of U.S. dollar bonds in what was its biggest debt issuance in nearly six years.

Back in January, Saudi Arabia sold bonds due in 2030, 2034, and 2054, which attracted $30 billion worth of orders from investors. 

While Saudi Arabia is looking to raise more money for its flagship Vision 2030 projects, it is also trying to prevent its economy from overheating and driving inflation higher as it aims to boost growth in its non-oil sector.

If Saudi Arabia doesn’t allow its economy to catch up with its billions-dollar-priced huge investment projects, it may end up lacking the manufacturing and other capacity to support its plans, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said earlier this month.

The non-oil sector and government activities grew in the first quarter of 2024, but a 10.6% decline in oil activities – as the Saudis are limiting oil production at 9 million barrels per day (bpd) – dragged down the Kingdom’s GDP by 1.8% compared to the same period of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said earlier this month. This decrease was primarily driven by a 10.6% decline in oil activities. At the same time, non-oil activities increased by 2.8%, and government activities grew by 2.0% on an annual basis in Q1 2024.

Saudi Arabia, however, booked a budget deficit in Q1 2024, due to rising expenditures which outpaced government revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada Could Lose $55 Billion in Oil Investment if Emissions Cap Is Implemented

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com