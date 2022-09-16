Octopus Expands Wind Energy Holdings With Investments In Germany And UK

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|85.34
|+0.24
|+0.28%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|91.51
|+0.67
|+0.74%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|92.57
|-0.16
|-0.17%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|7.915
|-0.409
|-4.91%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.430
|+0.001
|+0.03%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|91.03
|+0.89
|+0.99%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 3 days
|91.03
|+0.89
|+0.99%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|92.35
|-3.51
|-3.66%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|97.30
|+13.17
|+15.65%
|Mars US • 21 hours
|84.30
|-2.01
|-2.33%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.430
|+0.001
|+0.03%
|Marine •2 days
|92.77
|+0.90
|+0.98%
|Murban •2 days
|94.92
|+0.97
|+1.03%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|89.97
|-3.74
|-3.99%
|Basra Light •291 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|89.53
|-3.56
|-3.82%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|92.35
|-3.51
|-3.66%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|92.35
|-3.51
|-3.66%
|Girassol • 2 days
|91.58
|-3.80
|-3.98%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|97.30
|+13.17
|+15.65%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|62.89
|-4.03
|-6.02%
|Western Canadian Select •12 hours
|63.85
|-3.38
|-5.03%
|Canadian Condensate •12 hours
|87.25
|-3.38
|-3.73%
|Premium Synthetic •12 hours
|85.50
|-3.38
|-3.80%
|Sweet Crude •12 hours
|82.65
|-3.38
|-3.93%
|Peace Sour •12 hours
|79.35
|-3.38
|-4.09%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 12 hours
|79.35
|-3.38
|-4.09%
|Light Sour Blend • 12 hours
|80.65
|-3.38
|-4.02%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours
|89.60
|-3.38
|-3.64%
|Central Alberta • 12 hours
|78.95
|-3.38
|-4.11%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|91.03
|+0.89
|+0.99%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|81.50
|-3.25
|-3.83%
|Giddings •2 days
|75.25
|-3.25
|-4.14%
|ANS West Coast •8 days
|96.27
|+3.60
|+3.88%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|81.73
|-3.38
|-3.97%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|81.58
|-3.38
|-3.98%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|81.58
|-3.38
|-3.98%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|81.50
|-3.25
|-3.83%
|Kansas Common • 25 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|97.19
|+1.17
|+1.22%
Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks
Oil prices could surge if…
Oil prices were more than…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
Octopus has expanded its onshore and offshore wind portfolio with two investments in the UK and Germany.
The asset manager today announced it has acquired an additional 7.75 percent stake in the Lincs offshore wind farm, while also buying the Leeskow facility in Brandenburg, north-east Germany.
Lincs, which following the transaction represents almost 16 percent of Octopus’ portfolio, is located off the east coast of England and has been operational since 2013.
Octopus initially bought a stake in Lincs in May, while another fund managed by Octopus’ asset manager Octopus Energy Generation has acquired a further 7.75 percent indirect stake.
On the other hand, the German facility – whose construction will be completed by the end of the year – will represent around 8 percent of Octopus’ portfolio on a gross asset value basis.
“Wind energy is a vital pillar of both the UK and the EU’s energy systems,” said chairman Phil Austin.
“Today’s investment in the Lincs Offshore Wind Farm takes ORIT’s position in this significant operational offshore wind farm asset to 15.5 percent and our commitment to Leeskow marks our first investment into German onshore wind.”
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com