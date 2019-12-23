Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.46 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 60.97 +0.08 +0.13%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 4 days 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.81 -0.43 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 66.42 -0.84 -1.25%
Murban 20 hours 68.13 -0.74 -1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 57.70 +0.15 +0.26%
Basra Light 20 hours 71.70 +0.26 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.88 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Girassol 20 hours 67.90 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.19 -0.74 -2.06%
Canadian Condensate 125 days 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 115 days 60.84 -0.74 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 53.69 -0.74 -1.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.94 -0.74 -1.22%
Central Alberta 12 hours 50.69 -0.74 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 102 days 67.97 +0.24 +0.35%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
Buena Vista 6 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 6 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 49 mins Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 1 hour Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 54 mins Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 5 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 8 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 7 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 48 mins Natural Gas
  • 7 hours Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 51 mins Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

Alt Text

The Complete Guide To Cementing

Cement is one of the…

Alt Text

Will The Exxon Ruling Impact Future Climate Cases?

The lawsuit brought against ExxonMobil…

Alt Text

Don’t Bet On A Natural Gas Rebound

Natural gas prices are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

By Irina Slav - Dec 23, 2019, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Refinery

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia could be days from agreeing the restart of oil production from the two fields they share in the so-called neutral zone.

Bloomberg quoted Kuwait’s Oil Minister, Khaled Al-Fadel, as saying during a news conference on Sunday that “We hope that by the end of the year things will be cleared out and things will go back to normal.”

The report is the latest in a series about Kuwait and Saudi Arabia trying to resume production from the neutral zone despite the latest extension and deepening of the OPEC+ oil production cuts.

Two fields in the partitioned zone—Khafji and Wafra—pumped half a million barrels daily until 2015. Operational differences and a worsening in bilateral relations led to the suspension of production during that year. The worsening came as Saudi Arabia renewed Chevron’s concession for Wafra. According to the Kuwaiti side, Riyadh did that without consulting it.

Last year, there was talk about restarting joint production after the United States called on its Gulf allies to increase production to keep rising oil prices from going too high. In September 2018 the Financial Times reported that the two countries were mulling over a restart amid rising oil prices and the matching rise in worry among large oil buyers.

This year reports emerged that negotiations had restarted, with media outlets quoting Saudi Arabia’s then-oil minister Khalid al-Falih as saying he hoped all issued to be settled by the end of the year.

According to a source who spoke to Bloomberg, the resumption of oil production from Khafji and Wafra will not add to global supply because both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia comply with their production quota under the OPEC+ agreement. Even so, any news about the restart of the neutral zone fields would punish prices as all reports so far have.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The One Sector Investors Can't Ignore In 2020

Next Post

The Complete Guide To Cementing
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on December 23 2019 said:
    Even if Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement by the end of this year to start producing from two fields in the Neutral Zone, actual production couldn’t start before a few months. The two fields, Khafji and Wafra, have not been operational since 2015 and they will need a few months of extensive maintenance before they may start production.

    And even if the 500,000 barrels a day (b/d) production immediately joined the global oil supply, their impact will be hardly felt at a time when the global oil market is facing a glut which has been widened by the trade war to an estimated 4.0-5.0 million barrels a day (mbd).

    Therefore, they will hardly impact oil prices.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus
China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

 Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

 Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com