Sabotage Suspected in Iran Gas Pipeline Explosion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.27 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.16 +0.39 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.47 +0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.651 -0.038 -2.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.387 -0.008 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.387 -0.008 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.92 +1.04 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.08 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.49 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 806 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.19 +1.34 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.90 +0.97 +1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 259 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 8 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 1 day OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 2 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Shell Sees LNG Replacing Coal in Asia

Red Sea Crisis Is Tightening Oil Markets

Red Sea Crisis Is Tightening Oil Markets

Disruptions to shipping in the…

Oil Jumps Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Jumps Despite Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices rose today…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Sabotage Suspected in Iran Gas Pipeline Explosion

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 14, 2024, 6:00 AM CST

Natural gas pipeline explodes near southwestern Iranian city, with no reported casualties.

Iran's oil minister suggests the blast was the result of sabotage.

Tensions escalate in the region amid accusations and counter-accusations between Iran and other countries.

A natural gas pipeline has exploded near a city in southwestern Iran, state news outlet Mehr reported, adding there were no reported casualties of the blast.

A later report from Reuters cited Iran’s oil minister as saying the blast – and another one on the same pipeline – were the result of sabotage.

Earlier in the day, The National cited the Iranian news agency as saying the authorities were investigating the blast and had not made any comments about whether the blast may have been an act of deliberate sabotage.

The Emirati publication’s report noted accusations leveled by Tehran at Tel Aviv for sabotage on Iranian factories and military installations.

Iran has recently become the indirect target of U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria, plus Yemen. The Syria and Iraq strikes came in response to attacks on U.S. military targets in the region from what U.S. officials say are Iran-backed groups. The strikes on Yemen soil are retaliation for Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Last week, Iran notched up the rhetoric warning the U.S. against targeting an Iranian ship patrolling the Red Sea that U.S. officials say is used to collect intelligence to enable Houthi attacks on vessels there.

“Those engaging in terrorist activities against the MV Behshad or similar vessels, jeopardize international maritime routes, security and assume global responsibility for potential future international risks,” the Iranian armed forces said in a video message on Telegram, as quoted by NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the situation for NBC News, military analyst Michael Knights from a pro-Israeli think tank said that “The ships pretend to be anti-piracy garrison ships that Iranian and Syrian shipping can visit, but actually they are transshipment points for Iranian weapons."

Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have carried out more than 180 attacks on U.S. military targets in the Middle East, the Financial Times reported earlier this month, adding that Iran has insisted it has no plans for direct confrontation with either Israel or the United States.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Gasoline and Distillate Stocks See Strong Draws

Next Post

Shell Sees LNG Replacing Coal in Asia

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com