SEC: ConocoPhillips, Occidental Should Hold Shareholder Votes On Emission Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

