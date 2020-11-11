Oxy Becomes First U.S. Driller To Announce Net-Zero Plan

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.65 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 45 mins 43.80 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Mars US 45 mins 41.75 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.25 +2.65 +6.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.74 +1.28 +3.42%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 54 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.46 +0.77 +2.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.36 +1.07 +2.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.76 +1.07 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.56 +0.77 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.11 +0.87 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.11 +0.82 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.96 +0.72 +2.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 35.40 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.64 +1.07 +2.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 mins Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 2 hours Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 16 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 18 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days You Guys Blew It

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports Have Been At 700,000 Bpd Since March

Oil Optimism Returns On Fresh Vaccine News

Oil Optimism Returns On Fresh Vaccine News

Oil prices reacted positively to…

Will Biden Be As Bad For Oil As Critics Suggest?

Will Biden Be As Bad For Oil As Critics Suggest?

Joe Biden has taken some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oxy Becomes First U.S. Driller To Announce Net-Zero Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Occidental Petroleum has become the first U.S. oil company to announce a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

In a five-minute video, Oxy cited its expertise in enhanced oil recovery, which features carbon dioxide injection into oil wells, as well as experience with carbon capture technology, which, according to the company, position it at the forefront of emission-cutting efforts.

One of the biggest users of carbon dioxide, Occidental said it currently stores some 20 million tons of CO2 underground in the Permian every year. This amount, the company said, offsets the emissions from more than 4 million cars.

Using is expertise in CO2 capturing and use, by 2040, the company will strive to reduce emissions from its own operations to a net-zero and extend this to the use of its products by customers by 2050, chief executive Vicki Hollub said during a conference call yesterday, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, Occidental became the first U.S. company to endorse the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, signaling it was part of efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

U.S. oil companies have been reluctant, to put it mildly, to let go of their traditional business model that focuses on the extraction of crude oil and natural gas. Unlike their European peers, U.S. energy producers have stuck to their core business when the Europeans rushed to announce urgent plans to decarbonize their operations by shifting from their core business to renewable energy and related activities.

Oxy’s plan seems to be particularly impressive for analysts, as it features plans to reduce all emission scopes as classified by regulators and environmentalists. Scope 1 emissions refer to those from a company’s own operations. Scope 2 emissions come from utilities that supply power to the company, and Scope 3 emissions come from consumers using the company’s products.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Tick Up With Inventory Draws Across The Board

Next Post

Canada And Saudi Arabia Lead Fossil Fuels Funding In G20

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com