Russia’s Top Oil Company Cuts Investment Due To OPEC+ Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.60 +1.46 +6.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.81 +0.18 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 -0.134 -7.34%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.71 +0.50 +2.25%
Graph up Urals 5 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.05 -0.84 -3.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 -0.134 -7.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.17 +0.84 +3.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.34 +1.00 +3.80%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.51 -0.94 -4.83%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 28.26 +2.18 +8.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 25.23 -0.49 -1.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.23 +0.30 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.43 -0.51 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.71 +0.50 +2.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.37 -0.36 -2.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 21.58 -1.09 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 24.08 -1.09 -4.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 25.48 -1.09 -4.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 25.08 -1.09 -4.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 20.58 -1.09 -5.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 25.08 -1.09 -4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 20.08 -1.09 -5.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 28.52 -0.46 -1.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.50 -0.50 -3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.72 -0.60 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 21 mins Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 2 hours The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 17 hours Not much going on.
  • 3 hours How much technically recoverable oil and oil in place in the world?
  • 1 day US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 1 day 1968 Pandemic

Breaking News:

Russia’s Top Oil Company Cuts Investment Due To OPEC+ Deal

Some Shale Drillers Are Restarting Production At $25 Oil

Some Shale Drillers Are Restarting Production At $25 Oil

With oil prices rising back…

Why Russia Finally Accepted Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Why Russia Finally Accepted Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Moscow deemed oil output cuts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Top Oil Company Cuts Investment Due To OPEC+ Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 12, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, will slash its investments for 2020 by 21 percent from earlier plans, due to the dramatic situation on the oil market and the new OPEC+ deal in force since May 1, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Considering the dramatic state of the global oil market and the decision to cut oil production, Rosneft will have to optimize its capital expenditures, Sechin told Putin, the Kremlin said today.  

Rosneft will try to keep its investment program for this year at around US$10.2 billion (750 billion Russian rubles), down from US$12.9 billion (950 billion rubles) in capex planned earlier, Sechin said.

Rosneft’s boss also asked Putin to look into ways to make obtaining credit easier, to help producers, contractors, and suppliers.

Sechin also asked if the government could defer oil exploration-related taxes to a future period, in order to help oil companies to go through the current crisis, and recalibrate oil transportation tariffs to the current price of oil. Currently, transportation costs account for 32 percent of Rosneft’s final cost of oil, Sechin said.

Oil executives in Russia, including Sechin, have often criticized the OPEC+ pact, which began its efforts to fix the market and prop up prices in January 2017. Russian firms have argued that the OPEC+ cuts only serve to prop up U.S. shale production with higher oil prices, giving America more share on the global market at the expense of Russia and its OPEC allies in the OPEC+ deal. Many analysts saw Moscow’s refusal in early March to back a collective 1.5-million-bpd cut from all OPEC+ members as the end of the Russian patience for propping up U.S. shale. 

As part of the latest OPEC+ pact, Russia will have to cut its oil production from around 11 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd in May and June—and many analyst expect Russia would not be able to fully comply with its share of the cuts, again. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Takes $41 Billion From Oil Fund To Bolster Economy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com