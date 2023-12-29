Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 71.65 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.514 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.103 +0.017 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 56 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.103 +0.017 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 760 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 213 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Two Elections that Will Impact Energy and Geopolitics in 2024

Two Elections that Will Impact Energy and Geopolitics in 2024

The New Year will bring…

Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

The aviation industry is experiencing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

By Alex Kimani - Dec 29, 2023, 4:30 PM CST

Ecuador's state-run oil company, Petroecuador, has declared force majeure on three more oil blocks due to protests by the indigenous Kichwa community, just days after doing the same for another block. 

The three blocks were jointly producing a total of about 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent before production fell to about 122,500 on Monday. 

The indigenous community has accused the company of breaching agreements, though Petroecudor has said it remains open to dialogue.  Petroecudor produced just over 362,000 barrels on Monday.

The latest development comes as yet another blow to Ecuador's beleaguered oil and gas sector. Earlier in the year, Ecuador’s energy minister Fernando Santos revealed that fuel imports have now surpassed exports for the first time in more than 50 years.  

Crude and fuel oil exports clocked in at $2.9bn during H1 2023, $100m lower than imports which cost $3bn during the same period.

This marks the first time fuel imports have exceeded exports ever since Ecuador started exporting oil in 1972, highlighting the vulnerability of smaller economies that rely heavily on oil to oil price swings. Latin American economies generally depend on oil exports, a situation that is exacerbated by a lack of a clear roadmap in the energy transition. 

The economies of Ecuador,  Venezuela, and Colombia rely heavily on oil exports and revenues, while Bolivia and Trinidad depend on natural gas. 

Back in August, Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in Yasuni National Park, home to the Tagaeri and Taromenani who live in self-isolation. Yasuni, designated a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1989, encompasses a surface area of over 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres); 121 reptile species, 610 species of birds and 139 amphibian species.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has been strongly advocating for oil drilling in Yasuni in a bid to boost oil exports. However, the results of the referendum mean that Petroecuador now has to abandon operations there.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Diesel Refining Margins Slump by 40% as Supply Worries Fade

Next Post

Europe’s Diesel Refining Margins Slump by 40% as Supply Worries Fade

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com