Russia’s Oil Revenues Sag Due To Price Cap Says U.S. Treasury

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.69 -1.14 -1.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.72 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.26 -0.76 -1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 +0.234 +9.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.38 +1.97 +2.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.010 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.58 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.91 -0.96 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.74 +1.42 +1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.81 +0.77 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.55 +1.21 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.36 +2.37 +4.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.64 +2.03 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.04 +2.03 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.29 +2.03 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.44 +2.03 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.44 +2.03 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 77.39 +2.03 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.74 +2.03 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenues Sag Due To Price Cap Says U.S. Treasury

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

In a meeting on Wednesday,…

Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

Oil prices started the week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Revenues Sag Due To Price Cap Says U.S. Treasury

By Julianne Geiger - May 18, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia’s revenue from the sale of crude oil has sagged considerably since the implementation of the price cap by Western countries, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday in a post on its website.

“The Price Cap on Russian Oil: A Progress Report,” published on Thursday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, tells a story of “two seemingly contradictory goals”: restricting crude oil revenues and maintaining the supply of Russian crude in an effort to choke off Russia’s funding for its war in Ukraine. The story, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, is a happy tale in which “the price cap is achieving both goals.”

While Russia’s crude oil exports have continued to flow, ensuring market stability, Russian crude oil prices have dropped off significantly, the Treasury Department said, cutting into the country’s revenue stream, which is largely dependent on the sale of crude oil. The Treasury acknowledges the period of time following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where higher crude oil prices handed Russia a windfall in profits. But the price cap remedied the situation, the Treasury claims, “which allows for low-and middle-income countries to purchase oil while at the same time making it increasingly challenging for Russia to finance its aggression.”

The price of Russia’s flagship Urals grade also climbed higher after OPEC+ announced it would cut oil production further. In addition, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said in April that Urals was trading near $60 per barrel, indicating that Russia’s 2023 crude oil revenues could actually be higher.

Russia’s response to the price cap was a threat that it would refuse to sell oil to any country that enforced the cap.

Barron’s commentator Ben Cahill said in April that Russia was exporting its crude oil abroad at the same rate as it was before the invasion of Ukraine.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chances Of World Reaching Net-Zero By 2050 Unlikely: Exxon

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com