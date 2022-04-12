Russia’s Oil Production Slips Below 10 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.7 +6.41 +6.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.7 +6.24 +6.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.735 +0.092 +1.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.477 +0.209 +6.39%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.163 +0.160 +5.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.09 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.163 +0.160 +5.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.53 -0.50 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.36 -0.37 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 97.69 -1.90 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 134 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 100.5 -2.25 -2.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.24 -1.91 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.15 -1.98 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -0.94 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.52 -4.03 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.19 -3.97 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 96.44 -3.97 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 94.69 -3.97 -4.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 92.59 -3.97 -4.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 89.74 -3.97 -4.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 91.84 -3.97 -4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.39 -3.97 -4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.04 -3.97 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.32 -4.13 -4.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 106.7 +1.56 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 88.24 -3.97 -4.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 92.19 -3.97 -4.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 -4.00 -4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 -4.00 -4.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.0 -3.97 -3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 23 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Slips Below 10 Million Bpd

Is It Time To Revisit The Keystone XL Pipeline?

Is It Time To Revisit The Keystone XL Pipeline?

The cancelation of the controversial…

Is Today’s Energy Shortage Worse Than The 1970s Oil Crisis?

Is Today’s Energy Shortage Worse Than The 1970s Oil Crisis?

The oil crisis of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Production Slips Below 10 Million Bpd

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 12, 2022, 1:55 PM CDT

For the first time since July 2020, Russia’s crude oil production has slipped below the 10 million bpd mark on Monday, two anonymous Reuters sources suggested.

The decline in Russia’s crude oil production is largely the result of sanctioning and self-sanctioning from Russia’s usual oil clientele and the logistical issues created by those actions, including payment issues and lack of storage availability.

So far in April, Russia’s average crude oil production for the first 11 days of April came in at 10.32 million bpd—a decline of 6% from March levels. But the trend is downward, with Russia’s crude production for April 1 to April 6 averaging 10.52 million bpd.

Russia’s crude production quota set by OPEC+ for the month of May was 10.549 million bpd, on par with the level assigned to Saudi Arabia.

But Russia’s trade surplus for Q1 this year more than doubled from Q1 2021 as oil and gas revenues soared on higher prices, the Russian central bank said on Monday. And Russia’s oil and gas revenues in April are expected to come in at an additional $9.6 billion.

The EU is looking to add even more sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on imports of Russian oil, although OPEC warned the EU on Monday that compensating for lost Russian oil barrels—should they choose to go that route—would be nearly impossible. OPEC’s March crude oil production was just 57,000 bpd higher than the previous month—54,000 bpd of it from Saudi Arabia.

While Russia’s crude oil production dipped, Russia’s exports of crude oil rebounded in the first full week of April to the highest level so far this year. Some cargoes, however, are making the long voyage to Asia—leaving the crude off the market for weeks in the meantime.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump As Ukraine Transit Demand Drops

Next Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump As Ukraine Transit Demand Drops

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com