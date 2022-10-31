Russia’s Oil Production Down In October And Set To Fall Further

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.30 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.75 -1.02 -1.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.269 +0.585 +10.29%
Graph down Gasoline 37 mins 2.794 -0.113 -3.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 37 mins 2.794 -0.113 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 335 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The global semiconductor shortage appears…

Oil Majors Expect Permian Production Growth To Slow

Oil Majors Expect Permian Production Growth To Slow

After posting record profits and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Production Down In October And Set To Fall Further

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 31, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Russia’s oil production dropped slightly in October compared to September, but the decline could accelerate from November as the EU prepares to introduce an embargo on imports of Russian crude from December 5, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Monday, quoting sources familiar with the situation.

In October, Russian oil production, including condensate, was 1.47 million tons of oil per day, or 10.78 million barrels per day (bpd), per Reuters estimates. The October production was slightly down from 10.8 million bpd reported for September.   

Russian crude exports – by sea and via pipeline – also dropped in October by around 2% from September to around 4.7 million bpd.

Until the EU embargo enters into force, Russian production is expected to stay at more or less the current levels or slightly drop. But after the embargo kicks in, demand for Russian oil will decline sharply, Maxim Malkov from Kept told Kommersant. Russia will need to reroute its oil exports, and will be no easy task as even buyers outside of the EU, including some in India, have started to refuse to buy Russian oil for fear of secondary sanctions, Malkov said. Yet, willing buyers are looking at alternative routes and mechanisms to procure Russian oil at discounts, the analyst told Kommersant.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) with data for September, total Russian oil exports fell by 230,000 bpd to 7.5 million bpd in September. This was down by 560,000 bpd compared to pre-war levels. Shipments of Russian oil to the EU dropped by 390,000 bpd in September compared to August.

“With less than two months to go before a ban on Russian crude oil imports comes into effect, EU countries have yet to diversify more than half of their pre-war import levels away from Russia,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report in October.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Tesla Considered Taking A Stake In Glencore

Next Post

Equinor Boss: Natural Gas Supply Crunch Won’t Be Fixed With Price Cap

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com