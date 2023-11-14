Russia’s Oil Export Revenue Slips In October

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.02 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.22 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 +1.30 +1.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.097 -0.100 -3.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 -0.020 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.216 -0.020 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 715 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 168 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.21 +1.09 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.41 +1.09 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.66 +1.09 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 69.21 +1.09 +1.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.36 +1.09 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 71.86 +1.09 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.61 +1.09 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +2.52 +3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +2.52 +3.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +2.50 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.62 +1.43 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Israel’s Natural Gas Flow To Egypt To Return To Normal Next Week

NRG Sells Billion-Dollar Stake In Texas Nuclear Power Project

NRG Sells Billion-Dollar Stake In Texas Nuclear Power Project

NRG Energy announced the sale…

OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay Strong

OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay Strong

OPEC has increased its forecasts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Export Revenue Slips In October

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 14, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Russia’s oil export revenues declined by $25 million to $18.34 billion in October amid lower international oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

The lower benchmark crude prices more than offset a shrinking discount for Russia’s crude grades versus North Sea Dated, the agency said in its latest Oil Market Report published today.

In volumes, total Russian oil exports dropped by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October compared to September, and averaged 7.5 million bpd last month, due to lower refined product exports which more than offset higher exports of crude oil, according to the IEA’s estimates.   

Russia’s ban on fuel exports affected product shipments at the end of September and early October. Russia enforced a three-week ban on diesel exports to countries other than four former Soviet states—Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Moscow partially lifted the ban on diesel exports on October 6, and seaborne exports resumed shortly after that. The ban was lifted on exports of diesel and gasoil delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the diesel producer supplies at least 50% of the diesel to the domestic market.

The temporary ban on exports of Russian diesel and heavy refinery maintenance were estimated to have reduced Russia’s diesel exports by sea by 11% in October compared to September.

Apart from gasoline and vacuum gas oil (VGO), the prices of all other Russian crude grades and products were above the G7 price caps, the IEA said in Tuesday’s report.

“The first US Treasury sanctions imposed under the G-7 price cap contributed to slightly weaker Russian crude prices in the latter half of the month due to rising shipping costs,” the agency added.

As a result of the stricter sanctions enforcement, shipping rates for transporting Russian crude have surged, traders have told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Russian government data showed that the average price of the flagship Russian crude grade, Urals, was $81.52 per barrel in October 2023. That’s higher than the average Urals crude price for the same month of last year, $70.62 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Guyana Seeks To Stop Venezuelan Vote On Disputed Oil-Rich Area

Next Post

Guyana Seeks To Stop Venezuelan Vote On Disputed Oil-Rich Area

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com