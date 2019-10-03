Russia’s Largest Oil Company Ditches Dollar In New Oil Deals

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.32 -0.32 -0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.65 -0.04 -0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 +0.091 +4.05%
Mars US 22 hours 52.94 -0.88 -1.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
Urals 2 days 54.45 -0.50 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.28 -4.57 -8.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 +0.091 +4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.44 -0.45 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 60.49 -0.48 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.66 -1.92 -3.72%
Basra Light 2 days 61.30 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 -2.04 -3.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Girassol 2 days 59.95 -1.81 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.65 -0.46 -1.24%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.84 -2.08 -5.08%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 46.64 -0.98 -2.06%
Premium Synthetic 34 days 53.04 -0.98 -1.81%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 47.99 -0.63 -1.30%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.64 -0.78 -1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.09 -0.18 -0.34%
Central Alberta 23 hours 46.79 -0.98 -2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
ANS West Coast 21 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.59 -0.98 -2.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -0.98 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 8 hours Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 2 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 2 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 5 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 10 hours Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 10 hours ''I Love You China''
  • 2 hours Can Argentina's Dead Cow be milked? n Argentina, politics threatens oil production growth again
  • 16 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 day The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 1 day Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 4 mins Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran

Breaking News:

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Seeks $5B In Gas Pipelines Stake Sale

Oil Sinks To Two-Month Low On String Of Bearish News

Oil Sinks To Two-Month Low On String Of Bearish News

Oil prices fell to two-month…

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Europe’s Gas Demand Soars As Dutch Giant Folds

Europe’s energy landscape will be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Largest Oil Company Ditches Dollar In New Oil Deals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Rosneft

Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft has set the euro as the default currency for all new exports of crude oil and refined products, as the state-controlled giant looks to switch as many sales as possible from U.S. dollars to euros in order to avoid further U.S. sanctions against it.

As of September, Rosneft is seeking euros as the default option of payment for its crude oil and products, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting tender documents the Russian firm has published.

“Rosneft has recently adjusted all the new contracts for export supplies to euros,” a trader at a company that regularly procures oil from Rosneft told Reuters, adding that buyers have already been notified of the change.

Rosneft is the biggest oil exporter from Russia, selling around 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, according to Reuters estimates.  

In the latest tender for a spot sale of 100,000 tons of Urals blend loading from the port of Primorsk at the end of October, Rosneft specifies that the default currency in the payment should be in euros, according to the tender document cited by Reuters.

The United States has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Rosneft over its involvement in trading oil from Venezuela. Rosneft has been reselling the oil from the Latin American country to buyers in China and India and thus helping buyers hesitant to approach Venezuela and its state oil firm PDVSA because of the U.S. sanctions on Caracas, and, at the same time, helping Venezuela to continue selling its oil despite stricter U.S. sanctions.

In August, Rosneft told customers that oil product sales in tender contracts will be priced in euros instead of U.S. dollars, trading sources told Reuters back then.

Rosneft’s move was seen by traders and analysts as a future hedge against potential new U.S. sanctions on Russia and/or its oil industry.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Sands CEO Slams Government For Lack Of Leadership In Climate Debate

Next Post

Shell Joins India’s Solar Boom, Buys 20% In Renewables Company

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com