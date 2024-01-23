Russia’s Fossil Fuel Revenues Continue To Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.03 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.13 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.396 -0.023 -0.95%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 -0.018 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 -0.018 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Sets Record With $144 Billion of M&A Deals in Q4

Colombia's Oil Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid Green Push

Colombia's Oil Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid Green Push

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's commitment…

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

The copper/gold ratio, an important…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Fossil Fuel Revenues Continue To Fall

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues continued to fall in December from November, as income from oil and gas exports has been dropping since September, a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed on Tuesday.

Fossil fuel revenues for Russia dropped by 8% last month from November, for a decline of $63 million (58 million euros) per day, according to CREA’s estimates.

The attacks in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis did not impede Russian oil tankers or trade last month. In December, the number of Russian tankers crossing the Suez Canal rose by 3% month-on-month, per CREA’s analysis.  

Last month, 64% of Russian crude oil was shipped by ‘shadow’ tankers, while tankers owned or insured in countries which implement the price cap policy transported 35% of Russia’s crude in December.

A few days ago, CREA said in a separate analysis that in the 12 months since the G7 oil price cap came into effect on December 5, 2022, as much as $50.3 billion (46.4 billion euros) worth of Russian oil has been transported on tankers using UK protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance. 

33% of all Russian oil by volume was transported on tankers insured in the UK since the sanctions were implemented until early November 2023, CREA noted.  

Widening discounts for Russian grades and lower international benchmark prices dragged Russia’s oil export revenues down to a six-month low in December, despite higher export volumes, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week.

All Russian oil exports, including crude and fuels, jumped by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.8 million bpd in the last month of 2023, compared to November, the IEA said in its Oil Market Report for January.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the highest export volumes in nine months, Russia’s estimated export revenues plunged to their lowest level in six months, to $14.4 billion, the IEA said. The decline was the result of increased discounts of Russian oil prices compared to benchmarks and the overall decline in international benchmark prices. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Baltic Port Continues to Export Oil Despite Drone Attack

Next Post

U.S. Oil Industry Sets Record With $144 Billion of M&A Deals in Q4

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com