Russia’s Economy Shrinks 2.7% Due To Western Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.81 +0.40 +0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.84 -2.62 -3.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.80 -2.55 -3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 +0.040 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 82.78 +2.60 +3.24%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 85.29 +2.29 +2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.46 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.47 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 84.06 -1.04 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan has ambitious plans to…

Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe

Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe

Oil and gas projects sanctioned…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Economy Shrinks 2.7% Due To Western Sanctions

By RFE/RL staff - Feb 01, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Western sanctions against Russia have been "very effective" in cutting off Russia's war machine, a U.S. official asserted, amid growing questions about Moscow's ability to circumvent the measures.

In an interview with RFE/RL, Robin Dunnigan, a deputy assistant U.S. secretary of state, said the economic sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 were putting pressure on Moscow, and "we will see the results of that in the coming months and years."

Russia's economy has been squeezed by the Western sanctions, contracting around 2.7 percent in 2022, according to Western estimates, but not as badly as some Western governments had hoped. Russia continues to export oil and gas, despite Europe all but cutting itself off, and that's allowed Moscow to bring in sizable revenues.

The International Monetary Fund predicted Russia's economy will expand just 0.3 percent in 2023, which is an improvement from earlier forecasts of a contraction up to 2.3 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian economy has also held up surprisingly well due to long-standing conservative fiscal policies and revenues from natural-resource sales overseen by President Vladimir Putin that filled public coffers and its rainy-day funds, including ample reserves of both gold and Chinese yuan.

Some experts say Moscow has as least three more years of funding to continue the war at the current pace of operations.

Russia has also managed to circumvent many of the restrictions on dual-use technologies, such as semiconductors, through increased trade with countries like China. China, India, and other countries have also stepped in to replace supply chains for consumer goods like smartphones, appliances, and cars and trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, Dunnigan also accused Belarus, which has provided logistical support for Russian troops, of being an "accomplice" in the war.

"I do not think that Belarusians want a war against Ukraine to be waged from their country. Therefore, I do not think that he represents the will of his own people," she said. "And I think that's tragic. I think that the consequences for the Belarusian people, who did not want to have anything to do with it, are truly terrible."

She said the United States continued to press Belarus for free and fair elections. Strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed reelection to the presidency in 2020, sparking months of unprecedented streets protests and further isolation from the West.

Dunnigan was scheduled later to travel to Poland to meet with Polish officials about the situation in Belarus.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Disappointing Returns May Force BP To Rein In Its Renewable Energy Push

Next Post

Goldman: The Fed Is Approaching A “Critical Inflection Point”

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com