Disappointing Returns May Force BP To Rein In Its Renewable Energy Push

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.91 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 82.84 -2.62 -3.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.80 -2.55 -3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 +0.043 +1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.458 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 56 mins 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.458 +0.004 +0.17%

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.18 -1.76 -2.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.00 -1.38 -1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.44 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.10 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Oilfield Firms See Highest Profit In Nearly A Decade

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

Disappointing Returns May Force BP To Rein In Its Renewable Energy Push

By Michael Kern - Feb 01, 2023, 8:29 AM CST

Bernard Looney, the chief executive of BP, has recently discussed plans with people close to the supermajor to potentially scale back the company’s push into greener operations with less emphasis on ESG targets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Looney took over as chief executive at BP in early 2020. Just days later, he pledged to make the company a net-zero emissions energy firm by 2050 or sooner.

BP, like most European majors, is now pitching itself as an integrated energy company looking to transform itself from an international oil major into a broader energy firm.

BP said in 2020 that it would cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 through active portfolio management and no exploration in new countries. Back then, BP also said it would aim for a tenfold increase in low-carbon investment by 2030, with up to an eightfold increase by 2025.

After the price and demand crash in 2020, the rebound in oil and gas demand as major economies reopened in 2021, and the energy crisis that worsened in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BP has changed the rhetoric to target solving the world’s energy trilemma— secure, affordable, and lower carbon energy.

In August 2022, BP’s Looney said, commenting on solid Q2 earnings, “Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter, helping to solve the energy trilemma – secure, affordable, and lower carbon energy. We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today – while, at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition.”

Also last year, Looney said that “As an integrated energy company, or IEC, bp’s role is to help solve this trilemma. That means developing much-needed hydrocarbons – with lower emissions from those operations AND – at the same time – investing to help accelerate the energy transition. It doesn’t have to be a choice – or a trade-off. We need to do both.”

A sharper focus on clean energy investments – expected to be just a short-term correction in the strategy – for BP could be the result of Looney’s disappointment with the returns of some of the investments in renewables, according to the Journal’s sources.    

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

