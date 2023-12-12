Russia’s Crude Oil Shipments Jump After Storms Subside

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.03 -2.29 -3.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.71 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.29 -2.22 -2.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.359 -0.072 -2.96%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.994 -0.049 -2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 39 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.994 -0.049 -2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.32 +0.09 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.02 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 60.97 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 64.17 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 57.32 +0.09 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Shipments Jump After Storms Subside

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

While the WHO has recommended…

U.S. Widens Sanctions On Iran’s Energy Network That Is Key To Funding Terrorism

U.S. Widens Sanctions On Iran’s Energy Network That Is Key To Funding Terrorism

OFAC’s new sanctions are focused on 20…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Crude Oil Shipments Jump After Storms Subside

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 12, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Russia’s crude oil shipments jumped in the four weeks to December 10, after storms in the Black Sea that had disrupted loadings in November subsided, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.

Russia’s crude oil shipments from all its ports averaged 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to December 10, up by around 114,000 bpd compared to the four-week average to December 3, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee.

Weekly shipments, which are much more volatile and not representative of average monthly exports, jumped to the highest level since the start of July with uninterrupted loadings at the Black Sea port in Russia in the week to December 10, the data showed.

At the end of November, oil exports from Russia’s ports on the Black Sea were disrupted as shipping was restricted due to storms in the region.

Russia has pledged to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd until the end of 2023, in a show of solidarity with its OPEC+ partner Saudi Arabia, which is voluntarily reducing its oil production by 1 million bpd until 2023.

At the latest OPEC+ meeting, Russia said it would deepen the export cut to 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2024, with May and June of 2023 being the reference export levels for the cut, which will consist of 300,000 bpd of crude and 200,000 bpd of refined products.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Russia has promised oil-flow tracking companies and price reporting agencies to provide data about its production, inventories, and fuel output after OPEC+ asked Moscow for more transparency in tracking its compliance with the cuts.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has classified its oil production and export data, saying it would not provide detailed information about its oil sector which could be used by the West to track down and clamp down on Russia’s oil exports, or oil revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia has always been evasive about its compliance with the OPEC+ agreement, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

COP28 Headed for ‘Complete Failure’ as Fossil Fuel Debate Rages

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com