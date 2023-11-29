Bad Weather Continues to Disrupt Russia’s Oil Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.75 +1.34 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 82.87 +1.19 +1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.38 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.821 -0.016 -0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.257 +0.027 +1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 26 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.257 +0.027 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.51 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.17 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.05 +1.41 +1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 729 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.47 +1.63 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.43 +1.64 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 182 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 51.41 +1.55 +3.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 78.56 +1.55 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 76.81 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.31 +1.55 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 60.16 +1.55 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 60.16 +1.55 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.01 +1.55 +2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.61 +1.55 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.16 +1.55 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.34 -0.68 -0.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.09 -0.68 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.39 -0.68 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 2 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Bad Weather Continues to Disrupt Russia’s Oil Exports

Biden and Xi Chart a New Path in U.S.-China Relations

Biden and Xi Chart a New Path in U.S.-China Relations

The recent meeting between US…

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Set to Be the Largest Since Deepwater Horizon

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Set to Be the Largest Since Deepwater Horizon

A subsea pipeline rupture near…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Bad Weather Continues to Disrupt Russia’s Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 29, 2023, 7:11 AM CST

Oil exports from Russia’s ports on the Black Sea remained disrupted on Wednesday as shipping continues to be restricted due to a storm in the region.

Bad weather conditions persevere in the Black Sea and restrictions will remain in place until the weather improves, Russia’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

The storm has disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, according to data from state officials and port agents cited by Reuters.

Earlier this week, crude oil loadings at key Black Sea ports in Russia and Ukraine continued to be halted amid a raging storm that has left an estimated two million people without power.

The regional storm has affected the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal on Russia’s portion of the Black Sea, and it has also halted loadings at the Novorossiysk facilities. According to the CPC, waves of up to eight meters high were ravaging the region on Monday morning.

The consortium said on Monday that oil lifting from the marine terminal at Novorossiysk was suspended until further notice, due to “extremely unfavorable weather conditions.”

CPC’s tank farms at the port area are virtually full, so crude oil is accepted from shippers at lower flow rates, the consortium said.

The CPC oil terminal has forced a reduction in Kazakhstan’s oil production, which feeds this terminal as the terminal is already at near-full capacity.

As a result, as of early Monday morning, Kazakhstan’s oil output dropped by 15% over the course of the previous 24 hours, according to Bloomberg.

Before this week’s weather advisories and restricted shipment at Black Sea ports, weekly crude oil shipments out of Russia rebounded in the week to November 26, rising by around 370,000 bpd from the previous week, just before a crucial OPEC+ meeting this week, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Over 20% of the EU’s Russian LNG Imports Are Resold Abroad

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com