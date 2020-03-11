Russian Oil Firms To Discuss The Fate Of OPEC+ Alliance

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.53 -0.83 -2.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 36.39 -0.83 -2.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.981 +0.045 +2.32%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 32.96 +4.48 +15.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 1 day 31.40 -16.75 -34.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.981 +0.045 +2.32%
Graph up Marine 1 day 34.04 +1.25 +3.81%
Graph up Murban 1 day 35.12 +0.26 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 28.99 +0.41 +1.43%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 36.50 +3.82 +11.69%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 35.89 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 36.49 -0.44 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.18 -0.66 -3.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 24.75 -6.75 -21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 28.31 -6.92 -19.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 1 hour Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 3 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 3 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 4 hours Venezuela political turmoil and a perfect storm of oil price war hovering over Maduro
  • 1 day Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 17 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 1 day Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 4 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Firms To Discuss The Fate Of OPEC+ Alliance

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

In the wake of one…

Big Oil Prepares To Suffer In 2020

Big Oil Prepares To Suffer In 2020

2020 is rapidly becoming a…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russian Oil Firms To Discuss The Fate Of OPEC+ Alliance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 11, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT

Russian oil companies will meet at the energy ministry on Wednesday to discuss if Russia’s producers should continue cooperation with OPEC, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We plan to discuss whether to return to (cooperation with) OPEC or not,” one of those sources told Reuters.  

The energy ministry has called the meeting days after Russia refused to play ball in OPEC’s umpteenth proposal for production cuts.

OPEC’s leader and top producer Saudi Arabia and Russia on Friday put an abrupt end to their three-year-long oil bromance trying to support oil prices and erasing the glut on the market. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told OPEC+ countries that they were free to pump oil at will after April 1, after OPEC and Russia failed to agree on deeper cuts in response to the depressed oil demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia responded with an attempt to grab market share from Russia with a significant cut in its official selling prices (OSPs) to all regions and with signals that it plans to boost production as of April 1, sending oil prices into a tailspin on Monday.

Russia issued a statement yesterday, saying that it had enough resources to cover budget shortfalls amid oil prices at $25-30 a barrel for six to ten years

The Russian oil industry holds a quality resource base and enough financial margins to continue to be competitive at any price and to keep its market share, Novak said at a government meeting on Monday.

The largest Russian oil company, Rosneft, which has long criticized the OPEC+ agreement, slammed the deal after the OPEC+ coalition broke up.

The OPEC+ agreement was meaningless from Russia’s point of view, Rosneft’s spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Russian outlet RBC on Sunday.

“By ceding ground on our markets, we take cheaper Arab and Russian oil off the market only to clear the field for more expensive U.S. shale production and to help its production efficiency,” Leontyev said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Rallies Despite Large Crude Build

