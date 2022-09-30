Russian Oil And Fuel Exports Slump In September

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.56 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 88.56 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.49 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.881 +0.007 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.508 +0.105 +4.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 79.43 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.508 +0.105 +4.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.86 +3.56 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.54 +2.92 +3.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.55 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 304 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.77 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.40 +0.55 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.27 +0.46 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.54 -0.97 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.50 +5.50 +8.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.78 +3.65 +4.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.63 +3.65 +4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +5.50 +7.51%
Chart Kansas Common 38 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 13 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Russian Oil And Fuel Exports Slump In September

Kazakhstan On Edge As Russians Scramble To Avoid Putin’s “Mobilization”

Kazakhstan On Edge As Russians Scramble To Avoid Putin’s “Mobilization”

Putin’s “mobilization” has sparked an…

Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

Renowned oil and gas trader…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil And Fuel Exports Slump In September

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 30, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

Russian exports of crude oil and refined products declined substantially in September, according to Petro-Logistics data cited by UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

According to Petro-Logistics, total Russian crude oil exports averaged 3.15 million barrels daily this month, which was down by 280,000 bpd from August. Crude exports to Europe slumped by 314,000 bpd from August to about 900,000 bpd.

The data shows that crude oil exports to Asia - now Russia’s biggest market - in September were down by more than 250,000 bpd to an average daily of 1.6 million barrels, Staunovo tweeted. He added that some 187,000 bpd of Russian oil on water still had no fixed destination.

Exports of refined oil products declined by 146,000 bpd this month, to 2.26 million bpd, the data also showed.

Data from Kpler, on the other hand, showed that over the seven months from March this year Russian oil exports had risen on the year, by 17 percent. Fuel exports, however, dipped by 5.5 percent over the same period, American Shipper said, as quoted by bne IntelliNews.

Meanwhile, Energy Intelligence reported that details have begun to emerge about the G7 oil price cap on Russian exports. Citing unnamed delegates at the APPEC energy conference, the cap for Urals crude will be set at around $50 per barrel, while the caps on Russian fuel exports will vary between premiums for some products and discounts for others.

Gasoline and diesel are among the products whose price cap will be higher than the price for Russian crude, while naphtha and high-sulfur fuel oil would be capped at a discount to crude.

One condition of the price cap system would be that parties that buy Russian crude or products under this system would be banned from reselling them, the report noted. Interestingly, refiners purchasing Russian crude oil outside the price cap system would not be sanctioned, Energy Intelligence also said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TurkStream Pipeline Has License Revoked As New Sanctions Come Into Effect

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com