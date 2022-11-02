Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.09 +1.72 +1.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.29 +1.64 +1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.76 -1.58 -1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.225 +0.511 +8.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 +0.098 +3.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Marine 2 days 90.51 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.31 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.20 +1.91 +2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 337 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.86 +1.95 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.31 +1.77 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.48 +1.04 +1.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.12 +1.84 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.52 +1.84 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.77 +1.84 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.92 +1.84 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.92 +1.84 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.87 +1.84 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.22 +1.84 +2.29%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.50 +1.75 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.93 +0.84 +0.87%

Russian LNG Exports Rise Despite The Push To Cut Dependence On Russia

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Russian LNG Exports Rise Despite The Push To Cut Dependence On Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 02, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Russian exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose in October to their highest level since March, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday, in a sign that the world—including Europe—is scrambling to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

In October, Russia’s LNG exports increased by 1.1% compared to October 2021 to the level last seen in March, just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

Europe hasn’t sanctioned Russian LNG or pipeline gas, but buyers have tried to shun Russian cargoes where possible. The EU is considering a price cap on gas, but deliberations continue as the member states are divided on the issue.

Unlike the rise in LNG exports, Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe are at very low levels after Gazprom cut off all gas supply to several EU countries for their refusal to pay in rubles for gas. Gazprom also started to reduce supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany in June, claiming an inability to service gas turbine maintenance outside Russia due to the Western sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian gas firm halted Nord Stream in early September, while the pipeline was found to have been sabotaged at the end of that month.  

Still, Russia’s LNG exports remain strong, and the top importers of the cargoes – although nearly half of them are still en route to their final destinations – were France, China, and Japan, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders have told Bloomberg that China is buying a lot of Russian LNG to take advantage of a discount for Russian cargoes compared to the prices on the spot market.

In September, Chinese imports of LNG from Russia rose by one-third compared to the same month of 2021, according to Chinese customs data cited by Bloomberg. All imports of LNG into China were down by 12% in September.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Russia Says It Will Resume Its Participation In The Strategic Grain Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

