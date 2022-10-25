China Imports Record Levels Of LNG And Coking Coal From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.85 -0.73 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.31 -0.95 -1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.331 +0.132 +2.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.026 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.026 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

China Imports Record Levels Of LNG And Coking Coal From Russia

Is The Global Semiconductor Supply Squeeze Finally Coming To An End?

Is The Global Semiconductor Supply Squeeze Finally Coming To An End?

The global semiconductor supply squeeze…

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Moscow is ramping up oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Imports Record Levels Of LNG And Coking Coal From Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 25, 2022, 7:17 AM CDT

China ramped up its imports of coking coal and liquefied natural gas from Russia to record levels last month despite a decline in overall LNG imports, Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday.  

Chinese imports of LNG from Russia rose by one-third in September compared to the same month of 2021, the data cited by Bloomberg showed. All imports of LNG into China were down by 12% last month.  

Amid tepid demand and high spot prices, China is expected to see an unprecedented slump in its liquefied natural gas imports this year, ceding the world’s top LNG importer status back to Japan, analysts say.

China, however, is importing more LNG from Russia while Europe shuns Russian cargoes.

Chinese imports of Russian coking coal, used in steelmaking, nearly tripled to 2.5 million tons last month from 900,000 tons in September last year. Coking coal imports this past month were also higher than the 1.9 million tons of imports in the previous month of August, according to the customs data.

Combined imports of thermal coal and coking coal from Russia jumped by 20% year over year in Sept to nearly 7 million tons.

In recent months, China has been taking advantage of discounted cargoes of Russian energy products, including oil, LNG, and coal. China also imports natural gas via a pipeline from Russia, the Power of Siberia, but Beijing hasn’t disclosed its pipeline import volumes this year.

China and India have become Russia’s key energy buyers after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as most Western countries shun, ban, or are about to embargo imports of Russian energy products.

The EU implemented a ban on coal imports in August and is set to introduce an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil starting December 5 and Russian refined oil products beginning on February 5, 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: The World Needs Russian Oil To Flow Regardless Of The Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com